Hospitals on high alert ahead of general elections 2024

With just two days to go to February 8 general elections, the federal administration has put hospitals in Islamabad on high alert for any untoward situation.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, a high alert has been issued from the 7th to the 9th of February.

“All rural health centers, community health centers, and basic health units under administrative control of District Health Office Islamabad are kept on high alert during elections 2024 with effect from 7th to 9th February,” the notification read.

Arrangements have been made in federal hospitals in view of emergency situations while leaves of doctors, nurses, and other staff have been canceled, notification

Instructions have also been issued to the staff of federal hospitals to ensure attendance. Consultants, surgeons, and CMOs of federal hospitals are directed to remain on-call.

All is set for holding of the general elections across the country on February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline for canvassing for the Feb 8 general elections ended tonight with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) topping the table with most public gatherings across the country.

With the conclusion of the rigorous 54-day election campaign, political parties are now gearing up for the impending polling day, scheduled to be held on February 08.