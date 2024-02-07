ICP introduce online driving learner permit facility

ISLAMABAD - The Individuals aspiring to obtain a driving license can now immediately apply for an online learner permit after a medical examination at the traffic office. This facility can be conveniently accessed through the official website of the Islamabad Capital Police, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. He said that following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police has initiated an online learner permit for the citizens of the federal capital, aiming to facilitate individuals aspiring to obtain a driving license who can now easily apply after a medical examination for an online learner permit from the official website of Islamabad Capital Police while sitting at home, a public relations officer said.