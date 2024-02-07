ICP introduce online driving learner permit facility

ISLAMABAD - The Individu­als aspiring to obtain a driv­ing license can now imme­diately apply for an online learner permit after a med­ical examination at the traf­fic office. This facility can be conveniently accessed through the official web­site of the Islamabad Cap­ital Police, informed a po­lice spokesman on Tuesday. He said that following the special directives of the Is­lamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Cap­ital Police has initiated an online learner permit for the citizens of the federal capi­tal, aiming to facilitate indi­viduals aspiring to obtain a driving license who can now easily apply after a medical examination for an online learner permit from the of­ficial website of Islamabad Capital Police while sitting at home, a public relations officer said.