Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ICP introduce online driving learner permit facility

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Individu­als aspiring to obtain a driv­ing license can now imme­diately apply for an online learner permit after a med­ical examination at the traf­fic office. This facility can be conveniently accessed through the official web­site of the Islamabad Cap­ital Police, informed a po­lice spokesman on Tuesday. He said that following the special directives of the Is­lamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Cap­ital Police has initiated an online learner permit for the citizens of the federal capi­tal, aiming to facilitate indi­viduals aspiring to obtain a driving license who can now easily apply after a medical examination for an online learner permit from the of­ficial website of Islamabad Capital Police while sitting at home, a public relations officer said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024