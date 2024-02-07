Ignite inks agreement with Pakistan Services Limited - Hashoo Group to manage National Incubation Center

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development for the thriving Pakistan’s technology and startup ecosystem, Ignite Na­tional Technology Fund, Compa­ny incorporated under Ministry of IT & Telecom signed an agreement with Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) - Hashoo Group, led consor­tium that includes Fauji Founda­tion, Telenor Pakistan, Change Me­chanics, CyberVision International and Founder Institute to manage the National Incubation Center Is­lamabad for the next 5 years. This initiative underscores a collective commitment through public pri­vate partnership to further bolster the startup ecosystem in Pakistan, with a special focus on nurturing technology startups that promise to elevate the country’s econom­ic GDP and generate employment opportunities for its youth.

In his welcome address, Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO Ignite apprised the audience about the overall im­pact of Ignite’s nationwide net­work of National Incubation Cen­ters that has incubated more than 1480 startups which have created more than 188,000 direct and in­direct jobs while attracting com­mitted investment of Rs. 23 bil­lion and generated revenue of Rs. 16 billion so far. Dilating upon the particular success of NIC Islam­abad Mr. Adeel said, since its in­ception it incubated 295 startups including 136 female founders that have created 23,597 direct and indirect jobs, generated reve­nue of 7.05 billion rupees with a committed investment of 7.88 bil­lion rupees.

NIC Islamabad is poised to build upon the success of its predeces­sor by offering an enhanced array of services designed to empow­er startups. These services en­compass state-of-the-art work­spaces, access to venture capital, mentorship from industry lead­ers, UI/UX design labs, mak­ers spaces, and a focus on pivot­al technological sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, Health, and Augmented/Virtual Reality. Spe­cial emphasis is provided on cre­ating investment opportunities for startups and the consortium and its supporting partners in­clude leading incubators, accel­erators and venture capitalists such as Founder Institute, Mass Challenge, International Acceler­ator, Loyal VC, Zayn Capital, Sar­mayacar, 47 Ventures, FCD Capi­tal and Pak Launch.

NIC Islamabad will also have ex­tensive focus in building health-tech startups, Aga Khan Uni­versity and Hospital along with Rehman Medical Institute Pesha­war are core Health Track Part­ners along with 10+ other re­nowned health institutions as supporting partners. Red Buffer will be mentoring and providing support to Deep-tech startups as a specialized vertical.

The supporting partners also in­clude leading Academic Institu­tions which ensures quality men­torship and access to University labs and specialist faculty to ad­vise the startups on technical is­sues. These institutes include GIKI University, Institute of Space Tech­nologies, Foundation University, NUST Business School, Bahria In­novation Center and others.

With the new management, NIC Islamabad represents a crucial advancement in enhancing Paki­stan’s digital landscape. Through creating a supportive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneur­ship, the joint efforts of PSL-Ha­shoo Group and Fauji Foundation, Ignite, MoITT, and additional key stakeholders are set to open up numerous possibilities for Paki­stani startups and propel econom­ic development and technological progress in the country.