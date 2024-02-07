Independent candidates to dominate tomorrow’s general polls

ISLAMABAD - There are always some dominating factors which clearly differentiate the general election from the rest of the polls. Role of independent can­didates, participation of female can­didates and maximum turnout will make tomorrow’s general elections different from the rest. Though the role of the independent candidates had remained important in the previ­ous elections, yet the importance of the independents having the particular support of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) could also be im­portant for the forma­tion of government or making a strong pres­sure group in upcoming the National Assembly.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has time and again in his public meetings cautiously con­veyed the support of independent candidates to make the government in the centre. “You know, lots of in­dependent politicians, probably the highest (number) in our history, are taking part in the coming elec­tions,” Bilawal remarked in one of his interviews with foreign media outlets. It was also noticed by the political pundits that chairman PPP had not much criticised PTI during the election campaign. According to the independent survey conducted by The Nation, a large number of in­dependent candidates including Kh­waja Sheraz, Zartaj Gul, Dr Shabir Ali Qureshi, Amir Dogar, Jamshed Dasti, Daud Jatoi, Rasul Jatoi, Moazam Ja­toi, Kanwal Shozab, Mehar Bano Qureshi and others are contesting as independent candidate. A large number of them have previous as­sociation with PTI and some of them are turncoats. It may also be in the mind that after the PTI was deprived of its iconic ‘bat’ symbol, most of the candidates preferred to contest as independent candidates. Political ex­perts assumed that there would also be chances of floor crossing in the upcoming national assembly setup.

The second important factor is turn­out of general elections. Since the ma­jority of the youth are for the first time registered as vot­er, there are chances that the turnout might break the previous record. Ac­cording to the indepen­dent survey the turnout varies from 57 percent to 35 percent in over fifty years in the last eleven gen­eral elections. In 1970 the turn­out was 57.9 percent, 54.2 percent in 1977, 52.9 in 1985, 42.7 in 1988, 45.1 in 1990, 40.02 percent in 1993, 35.7 percent in 1997, 41.7 percent in 2002, 44.3 percent in 2008, 55.02 percent in 2013, 51.7 percnet in 2018. Since the large number of youth for the first time in the tomorrow general elec­tions (Feb 8) are set to cast vote, the turnout might cross previous record of 57 percent. The third dominating factors in the upcoming general polls are regarding the women participation in the general elections which is com­paratively big in size. The major politi­cal parties have awarded tickets to two dozen female candidates. Political and elections’ experts viewed that the Feb­ruary 8 polls would be different from rest of the polls as still no clear picture about winning party emerged so far.