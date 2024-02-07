JUI-F's Hafiz Hamdullah survives gun attack in Chaman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah survived a gun attack on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified men opened fire on the JUI-F leader’s car near the Mezai Adda. Hafiz Hamdullah remained safe in the attack, while the attackers fled in response to the retaliatory firing by Hafiz Hamdullah's guards.

The JUI-F leader was travelling from Chaman to Quetta.

Earlier, at least 24 people were killed and over 30 injured in two separate bomb blasts targeting the offices of candidates contesting the Feb 8 general elections in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to details, the terrorism act in Killa Abdullah was carried out outside an election office of Maulana Abdul Wasay, a JUI-F leader, as people had gathered on the premises for a meeting.

However, Wasay, who is a JUI-F candidate from PB-3, wasn’t present in the meeting when the bomb blast rocked the area, as the investigators are trying to ascertain the nature of the explosion by collecting evidence from the site.

