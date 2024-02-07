KP cabinet approves hiring of transactional advisor for negotiation

PESHAWAR - The Caretaker Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. The meeting addressed various day-to-day affairs and urgent matters of the province. Active participation was observed from cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, and administrative secretaries of the province.
Decisions made during the meeting included the approval of hiring a transactional Advisor/Legal Consultant for negotiations of agreements related to private-public partnerships. The office of the Advocate General of the Province was authorized in this regard. The cabinet also granted exemption from section 22-A of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Act 2012. This enabled the Provincial Culture and Tourism Department to outsource PTDC properties under the Public-Private Partnership mode.
The Cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid of Rs.10 million for providing safe and dignified living conditions in education to the orphans of Muskan Institute Swat. This was against the demand of Rs.34 million by its management. The non-profit organization, established in 1968, has catered to the welfare and education needs of over 1300 orphan girls.
Additionally, a grant-in-aid of Rs.10 million was approved for the annual suspense fund/grant-in-aid for Umeed Special Education School Peshawar. The Provincial Government has been providing varying amounts of grant-in-aid to the institute since 2015-16.
Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Mrs. Durreh Shahwar and Imran Takkar as members of the Provincial Parole Committee. This is in accordance with Rule 11 (2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probation and Parole Rules 2023. The caretaker Government of the Province had earlier approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probation and Parole Rules 2022 on 08.06.2023.
In Malakand, the Cabinet enhanced the honorarium for muavineen-e-qazi from Rs.1200/- per working day to Rs.2,000. Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nizam-e-Adle Regulation 2009, 104 matinee-e-qazi were appointed for 3 years in May 2019. After completing their tenures, the terms of 74 of them were extended for another period of 3 years.
The Cabinet also approved the remuneration of Rs.600 per day for body search duty in tests/examinations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission. The Commission observed that, in the absence or non-availability of body search in MCQs-based tests, candidates attempted to use various types of electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, for cheating purposes.
In addition, an amendment to Rule 23 of Tehsil Fiscal Transfer Rules 2023 was approved, strengthening the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fiscal Transfer Rules 2023 and providing legal cover to its budget and audit.
Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the appointments of Syed Muhammad Javed, M/S Dilawar Farhan Shams, Zahir Shah, and Engr. Qaiser Zaman as an independent director to the Board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan. The Cabinet directed the Board of Directors of KPOGCL to re-initiate the process of appointing the Chief Executive Officer strictly in accordance with the provisions contained in the Companies Act 2017, read with Rule 5(2) of Public Sector Companies Corporate Governance Rules 2013, Policy Framework of Provincial Government, and SECP guidelines for the appointment of CEO 2015. The Energy and Power Department were also allowed to take up a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan to grant NOC for initiating the process of the appointment of the CEO of KP OGCL.
In August 2021, on the demise of the late CEO of KPOGCL Osman Ghani, the BOD KPOGCL initiated the process of hiring a new CEO. The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr. Amir Khan Jadoon, but during verification, it was found that he had not provided correct information regarding his experience in British Petroleum. Consequently, the BoD decided to withdraw and revoke the offer letter. However, Dr Amir Khan Jadoon filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court against the revocation of his offer letter, obtaining a stay order. The High Court dismissed the said writ petition on 13-9-2023.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Muhammad Ayub as Chief Executive Officer of Transmission and Grid System Company (KPT&GSE). The position was advertised in September 2022, and eight applications were received, out of which four candidates were shortlisted.
The Caretaker Cabinet granted additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to Commissioner Peshawar Mr Zubair Khan and also directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of appointing a permanent CEO of the said Organization.
The Cabinet appreciated the performance of the Secretary of Agriculture for efficiently pursuing the case of payment of enhanced compensation for land acquired by Agriculture University for Ameer Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan, amounting to Rs.7.87 billion (up to 20.07.2022). The 2000 Kanal land had been acquired at the rate of Rs.2800 per marla in the year 2010. Aggrieved over the price, the landowners filed appeals in the courts, where the compensation was increased with interest until final payment.
The Court recently froze the bank accounts of the University and also issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the Secretary of Agriculture Department for failing to make the enhanced payment to the landowners. The Government and the University lost all appeals and revisions up to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.