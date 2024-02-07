KP cabinet approves hiring of transactional advisor for negotiation

PESHAWAR - The Caretaker Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. The meeting addressed various day-to-day affairs and urgent matters of the province. Active participation was observed from cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, and adminis­trative secretaries of the province.

Decisions made during the meeting included the approval of hiring a transactional Advisor/Legal Consultant for negotiations of agreements relat­ed to private-public partnerships. The office of the Advocate General of the Province was authorized in this regard. The cabinet also granted exemption from section 22-A of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pub­lic Procurement Regulatory Authority Act 2012. This enabled the Provincial Culture and Tourism Depart­ment to outsource PTDC properties under the Pub­lic-Private Partnership mode.

The Cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid of Rs.10 million for providing safe and dignified living condi­tions in education to the orphans of Muskan Institute Swat. This was against the demand of Rs.34 million by its management. The non-profit organization, es­tablished in 1968, has catered to the welfare and ed­ucation needs of over 1300 orphan girls.

Additionally, a grant-in-aid of Rs.10 million was ap­proved for the annual suspense fund/grant-in-aid for Umeed Special Education School Peshawar. The Provincial Government has been providing varying amounts of grant-in-aid to the institute since 2015-16.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the appoint­ment of Mrs. Durreh Shahwar and Imran Takkar as members of the Provincial Parole Committee. This is in accordance with Rule 11 (2) of the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Probation and Parole Rules 2023. The caretaker Government of the Province had earlier approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probation and Parole Rules 2022 on 08.06.2023.

In Malakand, the Cabinet enhanced the honorari­um for muavineen-e-qazi from Rs.1200/- per work­ing day to Rs.2,000. Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nizam-e-Adle Regulation 2009, 104 matinee-e-qazi were appointed for 3 years in May 2019. After com­pleting their tenures, the terms of 74 of them were extended for another period of 3 years.

The Cabinet also approved the remuneration of Rs.600 per day for body search duty in tests/exam­inations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission. The Commission observed that, in the absence or non-availability of body search in MC­Qs-based tests, candidates attempted to use various types of electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, for cheating purposes.

In addition, an amendment to Rule 23 of Tehsil Fis­cal Transfer Rules 2023 was approved, strengthening the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fiscal Transfer Rules 2023 and providing legal cover to its budget and audit.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the appoint­ments of Syed Muhammad Javed, M/S Dilawar Farhan Shams, Zahir Shah, and Engr. Qaiser Zaman as an in­dependent director to the Board of Directors of Wa­ter and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan. The Cabinet directed the Board of Directors of KPOG­CL to re-initiate the process of appointing the Chief Executive Officer strictly in accordance with the pro­visions contained in the Companies Act 2017, read with Rule 5(2) of Public Sector Companies Corporate Governance Rules 2013, Policy Framework of Provin­cial Government, and SECP guidelines for the appoint­ment of CEO 2015. The Energy and Power Department were also allowed to take up a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan to grant NOC for initiating the process of the appointment of the CEO of KP OGCL.

In August 2021, on the demise of the late CEO of KPOGCL Osman Ghani, the BOD KPOGCL initiated the process of hiring a new CEO. The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr. Amir Khan Jadoon, but dur­ing verification, it was found that he had not provid­ed correct information regarding his experience in British Petroleum. Consequently, the BoD decided to withdraw and revoke the offer letter. However, Dr Amir Khan Jadoon filed a writ petition in the Pesha­war High Court against the revocation of his offer let­ter, obtaining a stay order. The High Court dismissed the said writ petition on 13-9-2023.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the appoint­ment of Muhammad Ayub as Chief Executive Of­ficer of Transmission and Grid System Company (KPT&GSE). The position was advertised in Septem­ber 2022, and eight applications were received, out of which four candidates were shortlisted.

The Caretaker Cabinet granted additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to Commission­er Peshawar Mr Zubair Khan and also directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of ap­pointing a permanent CEO of the said Organization.

The Cabinet appreciated the performance of the Secretary of Agriculture for efficiently pursuing the case of payment of enhanced compensation for land acquired by Agriculture University for Ameer Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan, amounting to Rs.7.87 billion (up to 20.07.2022). The 2000 Kanal land had been acquired at the rate of Rs.2800 per marla in the year 2010. Aggrieved over the price, the landowners filed appeals in the courts, where the compensation was increased with interest un­til final payment.

The Court recently froze the bank accounts of the University and also issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the Secretary of Agriculture Depart­ment for failing to make the enhanced payment to the landowners. The Government and the Universi­ty lost all appeals and revisions up to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.