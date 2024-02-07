KP EC gears up for fair elections on Feb 8

PESHAWAR - The KP Election Commission is poised to conduct free, fair, and transparent general elections in the province with 15,696 polling stations set up. Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan, in a press conference, announced the completion of all preparations, including the appointment of polling agents and staff for Feb 8 elections.
With 45.44 million printed ballot papers, a comprehensive security plan is in place, with the deployment of the Police, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Pakistan Army. Particularly in sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, both police and army personnel will ensure security.
Presiding officers will sign Form 45 after the polling, and Information Management System (IMS) will operate both online and offline during the elections. Special strategies have been devised for the snow-covered areas to facilitate voter turnout.