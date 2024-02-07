Wednesday, February 07, 2024
KP EC gears up for fair elections on Feb 8

APP
February 07, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The KP Election Commission is poised to conduct free, fair, and transparent general elections in the province with 15,696 polling stations set up. Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan, in a press conference, announced the comple­tion of all preparations, including the appointment of polling agents and staff for Feb 8 elections.

With 45.44 million printed ballot papers, a com­prehensive security plan is in place, with the deploy­ment of the Police, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Pa­kistan Army. Particularly in sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, both police and army per­sonnel will ensure security.

Presiding officers will sign Form 45 after the poll­ing, and Information Management System (IMS) will operate both online and offline during the elec­tions. Special strategies have been devised for the snow-covered areas to facilitate voter turnout.

