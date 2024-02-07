The effect of land pollution is the deposition of solid and liquid material on the land or underground in a manner that can contaminate the soil and groundwater. It is the degradation of Earth’s land surface, often caused by human activities and their misuse of land resources. The main cause of land pollution is the improper disposal of waste materials, such as plastic, chemicals, and hazardous substances. Land pollution is a serious problem that impacts humans, plants, animals, Earth, and water resources. It causes groundwater poisoning, loss of fertile soil, loss of habitat, and health problems for humans.
Land pollution also poses significant health risks to humans and wildlife. Exposure to pollutants in the soil can lead to various health problems, including respiratory issues, skin diseases, and even cancer. It also impacts wildlife. Land pollution can have detrimental effects on wildlife, as animals may ingest or become entangled in plastic waste, leading to injury or death.
Governments are responsible for developing and implementing waste management strategies. They should establish waste disposal guidelines, promote recycling and waste reduction, and regulate the operation of landfills and waste treatment facilities. Governments should give awareness to the public about land pollution and also educate them about the importance of proper waste disposal, sustainable practices, and the harmful effects of land pollution. Public campaigns and educational programmes are often initiated to promote responsible behaviour. We should all be together in controlling land pollution.
SHAYHAQ CHAKAR,
Awaran.