The effect of land pollution is the deposition of solid and liq­uid material on the land or under­ground in a manner that can con­taminate the soil and groundwater. It is the degradation of Earth’s land surface, often caused by hu­man activities and their misuse of land resources. The main cause of land pollution is the improper dis­posal of waste materials, such as plastic, chemicals, and hazardous substances. Land pollution is a se­rious problem that impacts hu­mans, plants, animals, Earth, and water resources. It causes ground­water poisoning, loss of fertile soil, loss of habitat, and health prob­lems for humans.

Land pollution also poses signif­icant health risks to humans and wildlife. Exposure to pollutants in the soil can lead to various health problems, including respiratory is­sues, skin diseases, and even can­cer. It also impacts wildlife. Land pollution can have detrimental ef­fects on wildlife, as animals may in­gest or become entangled in plastic waste, leading to injury or death.

Governments are responsible for developing and implement­ing waste management strategies. They should establish waste dis­posal guidelines, promote recy­cling and waste reduction, and reg­ulate the operation of landfills and waste treatment facilities. Govern­ments should give awareness to the public about land pollution and also educate them about the im­portance of proper waste dispos­al, sustainable practices, and the harmful effects of land pollution. Public campaigns and education­al programmes are often initiated to promote responsible behaviour. We should all be together in con­trolling land pollution.

SHAYHAQ CHAKAR,

Awaran.