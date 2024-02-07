M Javed wins 14th Manzoor Hussian Memorial Golf Trophy

LAHORE - The Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course witnessed the culmination of the 14th Syed Manzoor Hussain (SMH) Memorial Golf Tournament. The event, celebrated for its diverse catego­ries including senior golf professionals, vet­eran professionals, amateurs, and ladies, was hosted with warmth and fervor, thanks to the efforts of Syed Shaghil Hussain, who flew in from the United States to honor his father’s legacy by promoting top-tier golfing competi­tion among Lahore Gymkhana’s enthusiasts.

The tournament showcased a mix of sea­soned champions and emerging talent, with the senior professional category drawing par­ticular attention. Among the stalwarts, it was M Javed of the Punjab Police who stole the show with a sterling performance, carding a gross score of 75, three over par, to secure the championship. His near-flawless play over 18 holes, marked by precise shots and masterful putting, edged out strong contenders such as Muhammad Akram, M Iqbal, and Zulfiqar, who tied for runner-up just a stroke behind.

In the veterans’ category, golf legend Gh­ulam Nabi demonstrated his enduring skill, topping the leaderboard and reminding spectators of his storied career. The amateur competition saw Ahmed Zafar leading the pack with a gross score of 77, followed close­ly by Nasir Irshad, while Mian Khurshid and Atif Butt took home net honors. The ladies’ segment was dominated by Tehmina Ahmed, who not only secured the first gross but also hit the longest drive, showcasing her prow­ess on the field. Mina Zainab and Sameea Javed followed in the rankings, with Sobia Waseem rounding out the accolades.

The closing ceremony of this prestigious golf tournament featured prize distribution by Syed Shagil Hussain, attended by notable figures including Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf, Chief Organizer Col (r) Syed M Mazhar, Dr Aminurrehman, Aameen Taqi Butt, Mrs Maimoona Azam, and the daughters of Syed Manzoor Hussain, alongside the participat­ing golf professionals.