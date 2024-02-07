Massive security deployment finalised for 19,008 polling stations, 14,052 buildings

KARACHI - In a report submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, the AIG Operations Sindh disclosed that for the general elections being held on Febru­ary 8, a total of 14,052 polling buildings and 19,008 polling stations have been designated across the province, catego­rized as highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal. Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling buildings in Sindh were 4,498, 4,834, and 4,720 respectively.

While highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations were 6,801, 6,550, and 5,657 respectively.

The report further detailed the de­ployment of security personnel, total­ling 143,156 at the provincial level. This includes 95,400 for polling sta­tions, 10,648 Quick Response Force, and 37,108 private/supportive se­curity personnel. For Karachi range, covering 8 districts, a total of 40,443 security personnel are deployed across 5,343 polling stations and 2,697 polling buildings. The break­down per district is as follows: South: 2,121, - City: 2,943, - Kemari: 4,641, - East: 6,499, - Korangi: 5,663, - Malir: 3,957, - West: 5,353, - Central: 9,266.

In the Hyderabad range, covering 9 districts, 37,638 security personnel are deployed across 4,431 polling stations and 3,783 polling buildings. In Mirpur­khas range, covering 3 districts, 9,595 security personnel are deployed across 1,933 polling stations and 1,767 poll­ing buildings. In Shaheed Benazirabad range, covering 3 districts, 23,928 se­curity personnel are deployed across 2,291 polling stations and 1,753 polling buildings. In Sukkur range, covering 3 districts, 17,029 security personnel are deployed across 2,277 polling stations and 1,805 polling buildings. In Larkana range, covering 5 districts, 19,544 se­curity personnel are deployed across 2,738 polling stations and 2,247 poll­ing buildings. All is set for holding gen­eral elections in Pakistan, scheduled for February 8, 2024, with over 128 mil­lion male and female voters expected to exercise their voting rights.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National As­sembly seats, of which 4,807 are males and 312 females. Two trans­genders are also contesting the polls.

For the four provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KP), and Balochistan, a total of 12,695 candidates are contesting for the polls, out of which 12,123 are males and 570 are women.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country, out of which Punjab has the most, 73, 207,896. Sindh comes second with 26,994,769 registered voters while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa third with 21,928,119 voters. Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters while Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has 1,083,029 voters. Meanwhille, during the session led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a comprehensive overview of security matters, particularly focusing on the command and control center’s role during the upcoming Election 2024, was provided via TV monitoring. Subsequent directives were issued as deemed necessary. The meeting was attended by DIGPs from Headquarter Sindh, IT, and Establishment, along­side other senior officials. The briefing highlighted to IGP Sindh emphasized that the Command and Control Center not only conducts efficient and inte­grated security monitoring through installed cameras across various city areas and highways but also promptly communicates with police regarding any suspicious activities or incidents.