Mayor inspects under-construction building of KIHD’s nursing school

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the under-construction building of the Nursing School of Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) and issued on the spot instructions to the officers concerned.

While talking to media persons on the unscheduled visit to the Nurs­ing school, the Mayor Karachi said that he will continue to work for the betterment of the city and its institu­tions. Municipal solar park is being developed in Kidney Hill Park, he added. Municipal Commissioner S. M Afzal Zaidi, PPP, Deputy Parliamen­tary leader in the City Council Dil Mu­hammad and other officers were also present at the occasion. He said the citizens of Karachi need better and quality medical facilities.