Minister inaugurates country’s first e-Rozgar Center

ISLAMABAD - Caretak­er Federal Minister for Infor­mation Technology and Tele­communications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Ex­cel Consulting Services. The center boasts around 100 workstations fully equipped with state-of-the-art facili­ties tailored for freelancers, with plans to expand to 300 workstations in the future. Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Proj­ect Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Na­zir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB and a large number of freelanc­ers were present on the oc­casion. Speaking on the oc­casion, Dr. Umar Saif said that with the establishment of the center, the project of setting up 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country now begun officially.