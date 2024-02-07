Minister inaugurates country’s first e-Rozgar Center

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services. The center boasts around 100 workstations fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities tailored for freelancers, with plans to expand to 300 workstations in the future. Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Project Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Nazir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB and a large number of freelancers were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif said that with the establishment of the center, the project of setting up 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country now begun officially.