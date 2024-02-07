Wednesday, February 07, 2024
NADRA extends office timings ahead of elections 2024

February 07, 2024
KARACHI  -  The National Database and Registration Authority (NAD­RA) has announced the imme­diate acquisition of Computer­ized National Identity Cards (CNICs) as general elections are around the corner, says in media reports. 

According to details, NADRA has said that by giving normal, urgent or executive fees, the applicant can receive the ID card from NADRA offices dur­ing office hours on February 6 and 7. Meanwhile, the work­ing hours of all NADRA deliv­ery centers across the country have been increased by three hours. It should be noted that general elections will be held in the country on February 8, the last day of the election campaign for Election 2024 is today? Meetings and other activities will be allowed until midnight. The Election Com­mission of Pakistan has com­pleted the delivery of 260 mil­lion ballot papers to the ROs and DROs and representatives related to government press institutions on time despite the challenges.

Massive security deployment finalised for 19,008 polling stations, 14,052 buildings

