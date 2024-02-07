Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Naqvi reviews election preparations, emphasises transparency

APP
February 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday to discuss elec­tion arrangements in the province. 

Addressing the attend­ees, Naqvi emphasised that internet and mobile services will remain op­erational throughout the province on election day without interruption. He instructed for the commencement of city cleaning activities im­mediately after dawn on February 9, with banners and posters to be re­moved from all areas by the end of the day. Sec­retaries concerned were tasked with monitoring the removal process and reporting the completion of the task by evening on February 9.

Highlighting the im­portance of transparen­cy, Naqvi urged district administrative officers to actively oversee election duties in the field.

He noted the installa­tion of 32,000 CCTV cam­eras at polling stations and emphasized the need to complete the installation by midnight. Naqvi com­mended the Punjab gov­ernment for saving 1 billion rupees in the procurement of CCTV cameras.

Emphasising adher­ence to SOPs and the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Naq­vi directed for the acti­vation of control rooms and the establishment of an efficient complaint re­dressal mechanism.

He stressed that en­suring peaceful and fair elections is a nation­al responsibility, urging everyone to work togeth­er as a team.

The meeting was at­tended by Chief Secre­tary Punjab, Inspector General Police, Provincial Election Commissioner, Additional Chief Secre­tary, Interior Secretary, Secretaries from Local Government, Transport, Finance, CCPO, MD Pun­jab Safe Cities Authori­ty, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, and other officials.

Divisional Commis­sioners, RPOs, DPOs, and District Returning Of­ficers from across Punjab participated in the meet­ing via video link. 

The IG Punjab provid­ed a briefing on security arrangements for polling day across the province, while divisional commis­sioners briefed Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi and the Provincial Election Commissioner on polling day arrangements.

