Wednesday, February 07, 2024
New govt will have to rely on foreign loans to improve balance of payments situation

Country would have to borrow $9 billion in remaining months of current fiscal year

New govt will have to rely on foreign loans to improve balance of payments situation
Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The newly elected government would have no option than to heavily rely on foreign bor­rowing as the country would need over $9 billion in next few months to improve it bal­ance of payments situation.

The country is all set to elect the new government for next five years on Thursday. How­ever, the new government would have to confront with different economic challenges including maintaining better foreign exchange reserves to repay previous loans. Accord­ing to official data, the country would have to borrow $9 bil­lion in remaining months of the current fiscal year includ­ing one tranche from the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF).

The data showed that the gov­ernment had budgeted $17.619 billion from multiple financ­ing sources for the current fiscal year including $17.384 billion loans and $234.60 mil­lion grants. However, the gov­ernment received only 46.31 percent ($8.16 billion) in the period from July to December in the current financial year. The country has received $5.96 billion in budget and project fi­nancing and another $2.2 billion came in State Bank of Pakistan’s account. The inflows helped in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which ear­lier were depleting. The major financing of $3 billion came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IMF disbursed $1.2 billion.

Pakistan is continuously re­ceiving funds from various international financial institu­tions after staff level agreement with the IMF in November last year. The country had received funds from IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Invest­ment Bank. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13,262.5 mil­lion. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $8,216.5 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,046.0 million.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s reliance on in­ternational lenders would con­tinue in next few years as the country needs external financ­ing of $71.88 billion in the next three years. The country would need external financing of $22.24 billion in next fiscal year 2025, $24.67 billion in 2026 and $24.924 billion in the year 2027, according to the documents released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently.

Our Staff Reporter

