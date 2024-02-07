Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Noon Polo Cup 2024 gets underway

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Noon Polo Cup 2024 kicked off with Total Nu­trition and ZS Polo carving out victories on the open­ing day here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday. 

Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, announced that nine teams are vying for the championship in this four-goal tournament, split into two groups for the initial stages. To­tal Nutrition showcased their polo prowess in the tournament’s first match, securing a 4-1½ victory over Platinum Homes. Ibrahim Haye led the scoring for Total Nutrition with two goals, while Usman Haye and Bilal Haye contribut­ed one goal each. Platinum Homes, benefiting from a half-goal handi­cap, saw Qadeer Ashfaq scoring their solitary goal. 

The day’s second match was a closely contested af­fair, with ZS Polo edging out Guard Group 4½-4, thanks to their half goal handicap advantage. Bilal Hayat Noon was the stand­out performer for ZS Polo, netting three goals, while Zoraiz Shehzad added one to their tally. Taimur Mawaz was the main scor­er for Guard Group with three goals, accompanied by Taimor Noon with one goal. Two more match­es will be played today (Wednesday).

Our Staff Reporter

