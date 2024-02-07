Now it’s Larkana’s turn to get PM’s slot: Bilawal Bhutto

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed resolve to eliminate inflation, unemployment and poverty from the country, if voted to power.
Addressing a public gathering in Larkana, he said political stability is imperative for prosperity in the country. He said his party believes in politics of public service without any discrimination.
He said that as the prime minister, he will focus on two main objectives. His first task will be to unite the entire country by ending the politics of hatred and division, and his second task will be to provide relief to the people. He highlighted that when the Prime Minister of Larkana takes charge, the entire country advances, and now it’s Larkana’s turn. The PPP chairman pointed out the unpopularity of the PML-N among the people and mentioned that the throne of Lahore is shaking, with Mian Nawaz Sharif even losing his home seat. He also warned conspirators that he would not tolerate anyone robbing the mandate of the PPP.
The PPP chairman held the final grand public meeting of his month-long nationwide election campaign at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday. He had initiated his election campaign from Lahore in preparation for the upcoming February 8 general elections, whose countdown has already begun. In his historic address, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he has returned to Larkana after campaigning across the country. He expressed, ‘After campaigning through the mountains of Pakhtunkhwa, the valleys of Punjab, the deserts of Balochistan and Sindh, and in Karachi, I am back home.’ He paid tribute to the residents of Larkana for showing unparalleled perseverance with the Bhutto family and the party. He said, ‘When the people of Larkana elect the Prime Minister, the whole country progresses. When Larkana elects the Prime Minister, Pakistan becomes a nuclear power, the nation leads the entire Muslim Ummah, and the world respects Pakistan. Backward classes are represented, people experience development, and their rights are upheld.”
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned that the era of old politicians and their parties has now become a thing of the past, transforming politics into personal enmity and abuse. “We have endured a lot from all of them, (and) suffered the consequences of their actions. They say something before becoming prime minister and do something else after assuming office,” he said and emphasised that the Prime Ministers from Larkana are known for their truthfulness, and they are the ones who keep their promises.
The PPP leader stated that the damage done to the country’s economy, federation, and democracy was attributed to ‘ Buzrig Siyasatdanoon (elderly politicians).’
“’They don’t realise the extent of people’s troubles. They show no concern for the state of democracy,’ he said, adding that the old political parties neither formulated election manifestos, nor engaged with the public for votes, nor conducted proper election campaigns, because, ‘They seem to think that people are fools.’
Addressing the people, the PPP chairman said that PTI and PML-N would not work towards bringing political stability and, consequently, economic stability in the country. He asserted, ‘Let me tell you today that if either of them wins, the next day they will resume the politics of sit-ins and protests. Their focus will be on politics of revenge instead of serving the people once again. We have witnessed this film three times and know what will happen the fourth time.’ Without explicitly naming Nawaz Sharif, he mentioned that he had become the prime minister three times but each time engaged in conflicts with those who facilitated his ascent, and furthered: “Now, attempting to become Prime Minister for the fourth time, he gives the impression that he has already assumed the role. On February 8, you must give them a befitting response. The Lion’s path needs to be blocked by stamping the Arrow.’
The PPP chairman said that providing relief to the people is not a difficult task and he has presented a detailed plan in this regard in his election manifesto, ‘People’s Economic Agreement’. “The whole world is saying that Pakistan should take difficult economic decisions, so these are my difficult decisions,” he said, adding that after becoming the Prime Minister, he would stop 1500 billion rupees every year in the form of subsidies to the elite and at the same time close the 17 federal ministries, which were to be transferred to the provinces after the 18th constitutional amendment. “I will spend all this money for the development of the people,” he said.
Discussing the position of opposition parties in the elections, the PPP chairman remarked that the PML-N’s condition is very weak, saying,, ‘Mian Sahib did not even hold a public meeting in a city like Multan, indicating that the Waseb slipped from his hands. Mian Sahib is facing such a tough time on GT Road that he is visibly strained. While a few seats might be secured, a sweeping victory seems unlikely.” He emphasized that the ground reality in Balochistan is such that the PPP is at the forefront.’ He mentioned that PPP’s position in Sindh is stable, and a similar action replay is expected on February 8, reminiscent of its sweeping success in the entire Sindh during the local body elections. He urged the Jiyalas not to succumb to overconfidence due to the party’s stable position in Sindh and encouraged them to continue their efforts. He also issued a warning to those who intend to rig the elections, asserting that he will not allow anyone to tamper with his party’s mandate. Furthermore, he raised slogans, “Vote Pe Daka Na’Manzoor”.