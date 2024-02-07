Now it’s Larkana’s turn to get PM’s slot: Bilawal Bhutto

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed resolve to eliminate inflation, un­employment and pov­erty from the country, if voted to power.

Addressing a public gathering in Larkana, he said political stability is imperative for prosperity in the country. He said his party believes in politics of public service without any discrimination.

He said that as the prime minister, he will focus on two main objectives. His first task will be to unite the entire country by ending the politics of hatred and divi­sion, and his second task will be to provide relief to the peo­ple. He highlighted that when the Prime Minister of Larkana takes charge, the entire coun­try advances, and now it’s Lar­kana’s turn. The PPP chairman pointed out the unpopularity of the PML-N among the people and mentioned that the throne of Lahore is shaking, with Mian Nawaz Sharif even losing his home seat. He also warned con­spirators that he would not tol­erate anyone robbing the man­date of the PPP.

The PPP chairman held the fi­nal grand public meeting of his month-long nationwide election campaign at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Municipal Sta­dium here on Tuesday. He had initiated his election campaign from Lahore in preparation for the upcoming February 8 gener­al elections, whose countdown has already begun. In his his­toric address, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he has returned to Larkana after cam­paigning across the country. He expressed, ‘After campaigning through the mountains of Pakh­tunkhwa, the valleys of Punjab, the deserts of Balochistan and Sindh, and in Karachi, I am back home.’ He paid tribute to the res­idents of Larkana for showing unparalleled perseverance with the Bhutto family and the party. He said, ‘When the people of Lar­kana elect the Prime Minister, the whole country progresses. When Larkana elects the Prime Minister, Pakistan becomes a nu­clear power, the nation leads the entire Muslim Ummah, and the world respects Pakistan. Back­ward classes are represented, people experience development, and their rights are upheld.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari men­tioned that the era of old pol­iticians and their parties has now become a thing of the past, transforming politics into per­sonal enmity and abuse. “We have endured a lot from all of them, (and) suffered the conse­quences of their actions. They say something before becom­ing prime minister and do some­thing else after assuming office,” he said and emphasised that the Prime Ministers from Larka­na are known for their truthful­ness, and they are the ones who keep their promises.

The PPP leader stated that the damage done to the country’s economy, federation, and de­mocracy was attributed to ‘ Buz­rig Siyasatdanoon (elderly poli­ticians).’

“’They don’t realise the extent of people’s troubles. They show no concern for the state of de­mocracy,’ he said, adding that the old political parties neither formulated election manifes­tos, nor engaged with the public for votes, nor conducted prop­er election campaigns, because, ‘They seem to think that people are fools.’

Addressing the people, the PPP chairman said that PTI and PML-N would not work towards bringing political stability and, consequently, economic stability in the country. He asserted, ‘Let me tell you today that if either of them wins, the next day they will resume the politics of sit-ins and protests. Their focus will be on politics of revenge instead of serving the people once again. We have witnessed this film three times and know what will happen the fourth time.’ Without explicit­ly naming Nawaz Sharif, he men­tioned that he had become the prime minister three times but each time engaged in conflicts with those who facilitated his ascent, and furthered: “Now, at­tempting to become Prime Min­ister for the fourth time, he gives the impression that he has al­ready assumed the role. On Feb­ruary 8, you must give them a be­fitting response. The Lion’s path needs to be blocked by stamping the Arrow.’

The PPP chairman said that providing relief to the people is not a difficult task and he has presented a detailed plan in this regard in his election manifes­to, ‘People’s Economic Agree­ment’. “The whole world is say­ing that Pakistan should take difficult economic decisions, so these are my difficult decisions,” he said, adding that after be­coming the Prime Minister, he would stop 1500 billion rupees every year in the form of subsi­dies to the elite and at the same time close the 17 federal min­istries, which were to be trans­ferred to the provinces after the 18th constitutional amend­ment. “I will spend all this mon­ey for the development of the people,” he said.

Discussing the position of op­position parties in the elections, the PPP chairman remarked that the PML-N’s condition is very weak, saying,, ‘Mian Sahib did not even hold a public meet­ing in a city like Multan, indicat­ing that the Waseb slipped from his hands. Mian Sahib is facing such a tough time on GT Road that he is visibly strained. While a few seats might be secured, a sweeping victory seems un­likely.” He emphasized that the ground reality in Balochistan is such that the PPP is at the fore­front.’ He mentioned that PPP’s position in Sindh is stable, and a similar action replay is ex­pected on February 8, reminis­cent of its sweeping success in the entire Sindh during the lo­cal body elections. He urged the Jiyalas not to succumb to over­confidence due to the party’s stable position in Sindh and en­couraged them to continue their efforts. He also issued a warn­ing to those who intend to rig the elections, asserting that he will not allow anyone to tam­per with his party’s mandate. Furthermore, he raised slogans, “Vote Pe Daka Na’Manzoor”.