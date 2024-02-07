One killed, three wounded in Karachi firing incidents

A man was killed and two were injured in three separate firing incidents here on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Purana Golmiar, two identified armed men riding a bike shot at and killed a man.

On getting information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead to hospital for autopsy.

In the second incident in Shahrah-e-Faisal near Awami Markaz, some identified assailants opened fire and injured a man on a road. Law enforcers having been informed reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

In the third incident in Jinnah Colony, two unidentified armed men shot at and injured a man.

He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police reached the spot and started. The law enforcers were collecting forensic evidence to find a clue about the fleeing armed men.