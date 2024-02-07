One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters

Wednesday, February 07, 2024
February 07, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Hy­derabad police shot dead a suspect and injured another one in separate encounters in the limits of Baldia and Qasimabad police stations here on Tuesday. ASP Rana Muhamamd Dilawar told a press conference that the Baldia police were allegedly engaged in an exchange of fire on the Natha Town Col­ony link road by 3 suspects riding on a motorbike. Ac­cording to him, a suspect sustained a gunshot injury and was arrested but his 2 accomplices escaped leav­ing behind their motorbike which was impounded. He identified the suspect as Zee­shan Jatoi who succumbed to his wounds in Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital (LUH). Ac­cording to the ASP, Jatoi was an active member of a gang of robbers who were found involved in several recent of­fences. “This gang committed more than 40 robberies and snatching crimes in Decem­ber 2023, alone,” he claimed. He said that the gang looted a mart in the Citizen Colony area and a pharmacy in Qasi­mabad on January 5 besides robbing cash of RS147,000 from a delivery person work­ing for online store Daraz. He said on information elicited from the injured suspect Ja­toi another member of his gang, Saeed Mahar, was also arrested in injured condi­tion in another encounter on a railway crossing near Al Shahbaz Colony by the Qasi­mabad police. He was later shifted to the LUH for sur­gery of his bullet wound.

