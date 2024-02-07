Owner of ‘Russia’s Google’ pulls out of home country

MOSCOW - The owner of Yandex, often referred to as “Russia’s Google”, has said it will pull out of its country of ori­gin. Its Dutch-based parent company sold the opera­tion in Russia for 475 billion roubles ($5.2b; £4.2b), much lower than its estimated market value. The sale to a consortium of investors means Yandex’s Russian business is now a fully Russian-owned en­tity. The firm has previously been accused of hid­ing information about the war in Ukraine from the Russian public. Moscow has welcomed the latest deal which the company said was “the product of an extensive period of planning and negotiation over more than 18 months”. “This is exactly what we wanted to achieve a few years ago when Yan­dex was under threat of being taken over by West­ern IT giants,” said Anton Gorelkin.