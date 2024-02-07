Pak-Russia Friendship Group head calls on FM Jilani

Senator Vladmir Chizhov, the head of the Pakistan-Russia Friendship Group of the Russian Federation Council on Wednesday called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters relating to mutual concern.

Senator Chizhov is visiting Pakistan as an international observer for the general elections being held tomorrow (Feb 8).

During the meeting, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to free and fair elections and explained the electoral process and security arrangements for holding peaceful and transparent elections.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

