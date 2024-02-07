Pakistan dispatches 6th tranche of relief assistance for Gaza

KARACHI - Pal­estinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rebai, of­ficials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and rep­resentatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation attended the send-off ceremony at Jin­nah International Airport Karachi. The humanitarian assistance flight will land at Al-Arish Egypt, where Paki­stan Ambassador to Egypt will receive the tranche for further distribution to Pal­estinian people. This sixth relief consignment com­prises 100 tons of assis­tance including 30 tons of blankets, special winterized family tents and 70 tons of medicines and tinned food items as per needs at Gaza. Earlier, the NDMA has sent five relief consignments comprising 230 tons of aid which included special win­terized tents, blankets, sur­gical supplies, medicines, and food packs.