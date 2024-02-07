Pakistan dispatches 6th tranche of relief assistance for Gaza

KARACHI - Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rebai, officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation attended the send-off ceremony at Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The humanitarian assistance flight will land at Al-Arish Egypt, where Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt will receive the tranche for further distribution to Palestinian people. This sixth relief consignment comprises 100 tons of assistance including 30 tons of blankets, special winterized family tents and 70 tons of medicines and tinned food items as per needs at Gaza. Earlier, the NDMA has sent five relief consignments comprising 230 tons of aid which included special winterized tents, blankets, surgical supplies, medicines, and food packs.