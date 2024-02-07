Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul
Agencies
February 07, 2024
National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan on Tuesday strong­ly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Court­house complex in Istanbul. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the brother­ly people and government of Turkiye and pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this hei­nous attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the be­reaved families,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. According to Turkish media, two shooters attempting to attack a check­point outside a courthouse in Istanbul were captured dead. “Today, there has been an attempted terrorist attack at the security checkpoint in front of the C Gate of Ca­glayan Courthouse,” Interi­or Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X after the attack that left six people injured, including three police officers.

Agencies

