Paris knife attacker sought to ‘target French people’

PARIS - A Mali-born man sus­pected of injuring sev­eral people with a knife and hammer at a Paris railway station delib­erately sought French people to attack, the Paris prosecutor said Tuesday. The 32-year-old man went on a stab­bing spree early Sat­urday, injuring at least three people at the Gare de Lyon station, which operates suburban, na­tional and internatioin­al routes to Switzerland and Italy.

The suspect’s state­ments and the content of his phone “have led us to suspect that he did what he did to tar­get French people be­cause they belong to the French nation”, pros­ecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are not getting immediately involved. Prosecutors are instead treating the case as attempted mur­der, suspecting that the man selected targets on the basis of their “race, ethnicity, nation or reli­gion”, Beccau said, add­ing that the charge can be punished with life imprisonment.

A psychiatric evalua­tion has not shown any diminished criminal responsibility, the pros­ecutor said. Prosecutors have said the suspect was to appear before an investigating magis­trate Tuesday to poten­tially be charged with attempted murder.

One 66-year-old man remained in critical condition after the sus­pect stabbed him in the abdomen and hit him twice on the head with a hammer, Beccuau said.

Two other people, one 57, the other in their 20s, were also injured when they intervened. Officials said two other people were affected -- a young woman whose bag was set on fire by the attacker and a se­curity guard who also intervened.