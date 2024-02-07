Parties make last-ditch efforts to sway voters as electioneering ends

LAHORE - As the clock ticked down to the midnight deadline marking the end of elec­tioneering in Pakistan, political parties were seen engaged in fer­vent last-ditch efforts to sway voters ahead of the impending polls.

On the final day of electioneering, politi­cal heavyweights made their presence felt across Pakistan, rallying supporters and making their final appeals ahead of the impending polls.

Tuesday witnessed dynamic election rallies addressed by key politi­cal figures of prominent parties. In Kasur, the impassioned rhetoric and prom­ises of progress, the PML-N lead­er sought to energize their base and appeal to undecided voters in the final hours before voting commences.

Simultaneously, in Sindh’s Lar­kana, Bilawal Bhutto, the charis­matic scion of the Bhutto dynas­ty, addressed a large gathering, articulating the PPP’s agenda, with emotive appeals and pledg­es of social justice. His speech aimed to galvanize his support­ers and solidifying party posi­tion in its traditional stronghold.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a significant election rally in his hometown of Dera Ismael Khan, marking the culmination of the election cam­paign. In his speech, Maulana targeted his main rival, the PTI, criticizing its policies and narra­tive. Similarly, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq also delivered a powerful address at a meeting held at the party’s head office in Mansoora, Lahore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party President Abdul Al­eem Khan traversed his nation­al and provincial constituencies, commending the resilience of workers who braved the harsh cold weather. He expressed op­timism for their continued ded­ication on February 8.

However, amid the fevered campaign atmosphere, con­cerns loom large regarding se­curity threats on the polling day, particularly in the after­math of recent terror attacks, notably in Balochistan and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) prov­inces. The specter of violence casts a shadow over the elec­toral process, raising apprehen­sions about the safety and in­tegrity of the voting process.

In Balochistan and KPK, where security challenges have historically been pronounced, authorities are on high alert, implementing stringent mea­sures to safeguard polling sta­tions and ensure the safety of voters and electoral staff. De­spite these efforts, the threat of terrorism remains a potent force, underscoring the delicate balance between democracy and security in the country.

In Lahore, the political battle­ground heated up as both the PPP and PML-N mobilized their workers for the anticipated con­test in NA-127. Sherry Reh­man led the PPP’s rally on be­half of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while PML-N candidate Attaul­lah Tarar personally rallied sup­porters in the constituency.

Also, preparations for poll­ing day were in full swing in the provincial capital, partic­ularly in the constituencies of Maryam Nawaz Sharif (NA-119) and Abdul Aleem Khan (PP-140). A joint meeting of co­ordinators, polling agents, and staff from PML-N and IPP final­ized strategies and addressed concerns to ensure a smooth electoral process.

In a surprising development, the PPP and PML-N opted to withdraw their complaints against each other regarding alleged vote-buying in NA-127, signaling a potential reconcili­ation between the rival parties. This decision came after both parties appeared before the district returning officer (DRO) following notices from the ECP, and mutually agreed to with­draw the complaints, request­ing the ECP to halt proceedings accordingly.

The move reflects a spirit of cooperation and a willingness to prioritize the democratic pro­cess over partisan disputes, set­ting a positive tone for the up­coming general elections.

Separately, in an effort to as­suage the concerns of govern­ment employees ahead of the February 8 polls, PML-N’s Se­nior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif engaged in discus­sions with a representative del­egation of the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGI­GA), offering incentives for state employees should the PML-N come to power.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the dele­gation that the PML-N’s mani­festo prioritizes the welfare of government employees, includ­ing proposals to address their pressing issues. She specifical­ly highlighted plans to increase government employees’ sala­ries in alignment with inflation rates, aiming to ensure their fi­nancial well-being amidst eco­nomic challenges.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz pledged comprehensive pen­sion reforms, underscoring the party’s commitment to safe­guarding the interests of re­tired government personnel. Additionally, she promised compensation for holidays, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and valuing the hard work and dedica­tion of government employees throughout the year.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s en­gagement with the AGIGA del­egation reflects the PML-N’s proactive approach towards addressing the concerns of key stakeholders in the run-up to the elections. By offering con­crete proposals and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of government employees, the PML-N aims to secure support and trust from this crucial de­mographic ahead of the pivotal polls on February 8.