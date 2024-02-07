Parties make last-ditch efforts to sway voters as electioneering ends

LAHORE - As the clock ticked down to the midnight deadline marking the end of electioneering in Pakistan, political parties were seen engaged in fervent last-ditch efforts to sway voters ahead of the impending polls.
On the final day of electioneering, political heavyweights made their presence felt across Pakistan, rallying supporters and making their final appeals ahead of the impending polls.
Tuesday witnessed dynamic election rallies addressed by key political figures of prominent parties. In Kasur, the impassioned rhetoric and promises of progress, the PML-N leader sought to energize their base and appeal to undecided voters in the final hours before voting commences.
Simultaneously, in Sindh’s Larkana, Bilawal Bhutto, the charismatic scion of the Bhutto dynasty, addressed a large gathering, articulating the PPP’s agenda, with emotive appeals and pledges of social justice. His speech aimed to galvanize his supporters and solidifying party position in its traditional stronghold.
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a significant election rally in his hometown of Dera Ismael Khan, marking the culmination of the election campaign. In his speech, Maulana targeted his main rival, the PTI, criticizing its policies and narrative. Similarly, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq also delivered a powerful address at a meeting held at the party’s head office in Mansoora, Lahore on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan traversed his national and provincial constituencies, commending the resilience of workers who braved the harsh cold weather. He expressed optimism for their continued dedication on February 8.
However, amid the fevered campaign atmosphere, concerns loom large regarding security threats on the polling day, particularly in the aftermath of recent terror attacks, notably in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces. The specter of violence casts a shadow over the electoral process, raising apprehensions about the safety and integrity of the voting process.
In Balochistan and KPK, where security challenges have historically been pronounced, authorities are on high alert, implementing stringent measures to safeguard polling stations and ensure the safety of voters and electoral staff. Despite these efforts, the threat of terrorism remains a potent force, underscoring the delicate balance between democracy and security in the country.
In Lahore, the political battleground heated up as both the PPP and PML-N mobilized their workers for the anticipated contest in NA-127. Sherry Rehman led the PPP’s rally on behalf of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while PML-N candidate Attaullah Tarar personally rallied supporters in the constituency.
Also, preparations for polling day were in full swing in the provincial capital, particularly in the constituencies of Maryam Nawaz Sharif (NA-119) and Abdul Aleem Khan (PP-140). A joint meeting of coordinators, polling agents, and staff from PML-N and IPP finalized strategies and addressed concerns to ensure a smooth electoral process.
In a surprising development, the PPP and PML-N opted to withdraw their complaints against each other regarding alleged vote-buying in NA-127, signaling a potential reconciliation between the rival parties. This decision came after both parties appeared before the district returning officer (DRO) following notices from the ECP, and mutually agreed to withdraw the complaints, requesting the ECP to halt proceedings accordingly.
The move reflects a spirit of cooperation and a willingness to prioritize the democratic process over partisan disputes, setting a positive tone for the upcoming general elections.
Separately, in an effort to assuage the concerns of government employees ahead of the February 8 polls, PML-N’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif engaged in discussions with a representative delegation of the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGIGA), offering incentives for state employees should the PML-N come to power.
During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the delegation that the PML-N’s manifesto prioritizes the welfare of government employees, including proposals to address their pressing issues. She specifically highlighted plans to increase government employees’ salaries in alignment with inflation rates, aiming to ensure their financial well-being amidst economic challenges.
Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz pledged comprehensive pension reforms, underscoring the party’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of retired government personnel. Additionally, she promised compensation for holidays, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and valuing the hard work and dedication of government employees throughout the year.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s engagement with the AGIGA delegation reflects the PML-N’s proactive approach towards addressing the concerns of key stakeholders in the run-up to the elections. By offering concrete proposals and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of government employees, the PML-N aims to secure support and trust from this crucial demographic ahead of the pivotal polls on February 8.