The birth of Dolly the sheep in 1996 marked a groundbreaking achievement in biotechnol­ogy, as she became the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell. Scientists at the Roslin Institute in Scotland, led by Dr. Ian Wilmut, utilised nuclear transfer techniques to create Dolly, named after the country singer Dolly Parton. This land­mark event demonstrated that the genetic materi­al from a specialised cell could be reprogrammed to generate a genetically identical organism. Dol­ly’s birth sparked widespread debate over the ethi­cal and scientific implications of cloning technology, reshaping discussions surrounding genetics, repro­duction, and the boundaries of scientific inquiry.