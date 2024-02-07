PML-N likely to face upset in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is likely to face an up­set in upcoming general elections in the capital as its candidates in NA-46 and NA-47 are lagging behind but in contrast its ally Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s candidate in NA-48 is in quite a better position.

There are 180 candidates in Islamabad who are running for the upcoming elections in the three con­stituencies, however, most of them are not being con­sidered as ‘serious candidates’.

As for as PML-N is concerned, it has fielded Anjam Aqeel Khan from NA-46 and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry from NA-47 however the party kept seat open under an adjustment with IPP for Raja Khurram Nawaz, who has parted his way with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in condemnation of 9th May incident. However, An­jam Aqeel Khan is on quite weak footing due to inter­nal rifts of the party and besides using his wealth, he could not build a momentum against the PTI’s backed independent candidate Amir Mughal from NA-46.

The NA-46 includes areas falling south-west of Islam­abad, which are located in Zone-1, Zone-2 and Zone-3. The said constituency was formerly NA-54 in the last general elections and PTI leader Asad Umar won by se­curing 56,945 votes, while Anjum Aqeel of PML-N got 32,991 votes. Former MNA and the senior leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Mian Muhammad Aslam and Imran Ashraf, the brother of former Prime Minister Raja Per­vez Ashraf are also in the run from this constituency but they could not win the seat from this constituency. In NA-47, the chances of success for an independent candi­date with a powerful background on local level Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are very bright and people believed that he might give a defeat to Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in the Feb 8 elections. Mustafa Khokhar is contesting elections from both NA-47 and 48 but he is being considered as a strong candidate NA-47 as he has successfully grabbed anti PML-N vote due to his decades old established links in said constituency. The situation bent into the favor of Mr. Khokhar because PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen and PPP’s Sibtul Haider Bukhari may not be able to put up much of a fight due to their weak position and resultantly people do not have another option. NA-47 was formerly NA-53 and PTI founder Imran Khan won the seat with 92,891 votes followed by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who bagged 44,314 votes while PPP candidate Sibtul Haider Bukhari received 17,970 votes. After Imran vacated this seat, PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan won the by-polls with 50,943 votes, whereas, Raja Waqas Mumtaz of PML-N received 32,313 votes. On the other side, in NA-48 Raja Khur­ram Nawaz was fielded jointly by the IPP and the PML-N and he has bright chances because PTI’s candidate Ali Bukhari Advocate is not strong enough. Raja Khurram Nawaz, who was elected on PTI’s ticket in the last gen­eral election has cultivated his deep roots in the area and spent billions of rupees in development schemes there­fore he is considered as a favorite candidate in the con­stituency. NA-48 formerly NA-52 was also clinched by Khurram Nawaz, who emerged victorious with 64,690 votes. PPP candidate Afzal Khokhar got 34,072 votes and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry bagged the third po­sition with 33,519 votes.