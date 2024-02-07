PML-N to make Pakistan Asian tiger again: Nawaz Sharif

KASUR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Tues­day expressed determi­nation to bring economic stability in the country if voted to power.

Addressing the public gathering in Kasur, he said Pakistani youth have the ability to change the destiny of the country. He said his party will not let the “ fraudsters” rule the country anymore. The former PM recount­ed his previous tenure, saying, “The price of roti price of roti was fixed at Rs4 in our tenure.” He took a jibe at the opponents, saying, “These fraudsters had harmed the country. Look how much the coun­try is witnessing balloon­ing inflation today.” He said: “Where are the eggs, chickens, and bull? What about 10 million jobs and the construction of five million houses? All were frauds”. Nawaz Sharif said: “The youth is standing with his party, which will play its role in making the country Asian Tiger again.” He said, “Nothing would halt the prosperity in the country; I was not ousted from power.”