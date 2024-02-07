Powerful California storm brings record rain, flooding

LOS ANGELES - A powerful storm lashing California has killed at least one person, causing mudslides and flooding as Los Angeles experienced one of its wettest days ever. More than ten inches (25 centimeters) of rain was recorded in one part of Los Angeles County in 24 hours of downpour, with no letup forecast in the coming days. Mountainsides collapsed in the swanky Hollywood Hills area, burying cars and damaging houses, while in nearby Beverly Glen, a mudslide knocked one home off its foundation. The house’s contents -- including a piano -- were swept onto the road in the swanky neighborhood, where homes routinely change hands for millions of dollars. “It sounded like lightning,” resident Dave Christensen told broadcaster KTLA. “When I went out to... see what was there, I thought I saw a water heater where the house used to be and sure enough it was because the house had slid off the hill and into the road.” The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had recorded 130 floods and 39 debris flows, with the risk of more to come as Monday’s rain ramps back up.