Powerful California storm brings record rain, flooding

LOS ANGELES - A powerful storm lash­ing California has killed at least one person, causing mudslides and flooding as Los Angeles experienced one of its wettest days ever. More than ten inches (25 centimeters) of rain was re­corded in one part of Los Angeles County in 24 hours of downpour, with no letup forecast in the coming days. Mountainsides collapsed in the swanky Hollywood Hills area, burying cars and damaging houses, while in nearby Beverly Glen, a mud­slide knocked one home off its foundation. The house’s contents -- including a piano -- were swept onto the road in the swanky neighbor­hood, where homes rou­tinely change hands for mil­lions of dollars. “It sounded like lightning,” resident Dave Christensen told broadcaster KTLA. “When I went out to... see what was there, I thought I saw a water heater where the house used to be and sure enough it was because the house had slid off the hill and into the road.” The Los Ange­les Fire Department said it had recorded 130 floods and 39 debris flows, with the risk of more to come as Monday’s rain ramps back up.