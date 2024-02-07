PPP complains to CEC on PML-N threats

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday complained Chief Elec­tion Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the alleged Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) threats.

The PPP Senator Taj Haider wrote a letter to the CEC regarding the “threat­ening actions of PML-N” against PPP parliamentarians during the central election campaign. In the letter, he has requested the Punjab administration to take action under NA-127 against the “attack on our election office by PML-N’s candidate and the police raid on our call center in the same constit­uency. Additionally, alarming infor­mation regarding collusion between PML-N and the police from other ar­eas is also coming to light”. He said media reports regarding incidents in Shangla (Malakand Division), which state that PML-N workers attempted to snatch postal ballot bags from the post office and targeted the postal staff with violence were evidence of the claims. “The post office was locked to protect the postal ballots and staff. It naturally raises questions about what the police and administration were doing when federal government offices were under attack. The KP ad­ministration has set a precedent by taking action against the lawless acts of the PML-N’s goons, where party workers are encouraged to intimidate opposition candidates, workers, and voters to any extent,” he added. He said, “Regarding the sensitive issue of postal ballots, you will recall our recommendation for transparency, which, if implemented, would bring clarity. We had also written to you in this regard. The attempt to snatch postal ballot bags blatantly exposes PML-N’s scheme to rig the elections through postal ballots using nefarious means. It is still unknown how many other post offices have been success­ful in such attempts or if officials have willingly handed over postal ballot bags.” In the remaining short time, he wrote: “we urge you to take strong ac­tion against the lawbreakers, regard­less of the damage already done to fair elections in the country. It is impera­tive to stop such criminal activities.”