Preparations complete for general polls:PEC

LAHORE - Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan said on Tues­day that all preparations had been fi­nalized for general elections in Punjab. Speaking at a press conference, he said that printing of ballot papers had been completed and delivered to all district returning officers in the province. He said that on February 7, the returning of­ficers would ensure the receiving of elec­tion material, including ballot papers, by the presiding officers, besides polling stations’ readiness. He said that secu­rity, communication and transport plans had been chalked out for the elections, adding that police and army personnel would perform duties to maintain law and order at polling stations. He empha­sized the Election Commission’s com­mitment to fulfilling its constitutional obligations, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance the electoral process. Cho­han commended Chief Election Commis­sioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for his initia­tives aimed at improving the electoral process and ensuring the success of the 2024 general elections. Acknowledging the support of the provincial caretaker government and governmental appa­ratus, Chohan noted consistent coordi­nation with district returning officers, commissioners, and police officials since assuming offices. He underscored the importance of regular communication, citing online meetings with key stake­holders, including the chief secretary and inspector general of police. He said the Commission had set up a coherent system for monitoring, adding that elec­tion campaigns and preparations were being completely monitored under it. He said the complaints received through telephone, Whatsapp, and email were immediately resolved. Control rooms at federal, provincial, divisional, and dis­trict levels have been operational since the start of the election process, facilitat­ing efficient management and response, he added. He said that for the upcom­ing elections, the Election Management System (EMS) replaced RMS or RTS, of­fering internet-independent functional­ity. Chohan outlined the deployment of 42 district monitoring officers and 600 teams tasked with enforcing the elec­toral code of conduct, with swift ac­tion taken against violations. With 144 national and 297 provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab, encompassing 740.2 million registered voters, Chohan detailed the extensive infrastructure comprising 50,900 polling stations, 149,390 polling booths, and 524,070 polling staff. He underscored the distri­bution of polling stations based on sen­sitivity levels, with CCTV surveillance planned for highly sensitive polling sta­tions. Responding to inquiries, Chohan confirmed the formation of a committee to investigate the NA-127 incident, un­derscoring the commission’s indepen­dence and commitment to ensuring a level playing field for all parties. He re­iterated the commission’s dedication to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and pledged to take strict ac­tion against any interference in ensur­ing peaceful general elections.