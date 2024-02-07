President lauds Wafaqi Mohtasib’ role in promoting good governance, delivering justice

President Dr Arif Alvi has said Wafaqi Mohtasib is helping promote good governance and delivering free-of-cost justice to the people.

He said this while speaking at a briefing during his visit to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office in Islamabad today.

The President stressed the need to further enhance awareness among the people about the role and services of Mohtasib in provision of timely justice against maladministration of government departments. He also urged the need to further expand the outreach of the Mohtasib to far-flung areas of the country, besides improving people’s access to Mohtasib by utilizing modern technology.

The President lauded the performance of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and said that it was doing a remarkable job by providing prompt relief to the people

The President was briefed that the Wafaqi Mohtasib has resolved 193,028 complaints against the maladministration of government departments and provided relief worth 4.898 billion rupees to citizens last year.

Furthermore, on the recommendations of Wafaqi Mohtasib, 18,000 street children were enrolled in government schools in Islamabad.