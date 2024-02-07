Provincial Apex Committee reiterates zero tolerance against terrorism

KARACHI - Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maq­bool Baqar chaired 30th Provincial Apex Commit­tee meeting at CM House to review election ar­rangements and national action plan tasks.

The meeting was attended by provincial min­isters, Brig. (Retd ) Haris Nawaz, Omar Soomro, Ahmad Shah, Corps Commander Lt. Gen Babar If­tikhar, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, DG Rangers Major Gen Azhar Waqas, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, PG Fayaz Shah. During the Apex committee meet­ing, the chief minister reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming election. The committee was in­formed that there would be a total of 19,008 poll­ing stations, including 5,657 normal, 6,550 sensi­tive, and 6,801 highly sensitive ones.

IG Police Riffat Mukhtar shared the police deploy­ment criteria, stating that four police personnel would be deployed at a normal polling station, five at a sensitive one, and seven at a highly sensitive polling station. A total of 143,156 police personnel would be deployed at the polling stations, including 95,400 at the normal polling stations, 10,648 in the QRF Police, and 37,108 in the Auxiliary Force. Additionally, the Rangers and Army would be deployed for QRF duties at selected highly sensitive polling stations, in addi­tion to the police force. Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar informed the CM that army troops had been dispatched all over the province to serve as the third tier during the general elections.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction with the election arrangements and mentioned that he had personally visited the divisional headquarters of the province to review the arrangements. The regional election commissioners present at the meeting also expressed their satisfaction with all the arrangements, including security ones. The CM pointed out that in November 2023 the situation of street crime was disturbed, on average 265 per day street crimes were reported, 15 Madadgar respons­es were slow, Police Vehicles were in dismal condi­tion, and organised crime was unchecked.