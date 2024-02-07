Provincial Apex Committee reiterates zero tolerance against terrorism

KARACHI - Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar chaired 30th Provincial Apex Committee meeting at CM House to review election arrangements and national action plan tasks.
The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Brig. (Retd ) Haris Nawaz, Omar Soomro, Ahmad Shah, Corps Commander Lt. Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, DG Rangers Major Gen Azhar Waqas, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, PG Fayaz Shah. During the Apex committee meeting, the chief minister reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming election. The committee was informed that there would be a total of 19,008 polling stations, including 5,657 normal, 6,550 sensitive, and 6,801 highly sensitive ones.
IG Police Riffat Mukhtar shared the police deployment criteria, stating that four police personnel would be deployed at a normal polling station, five at a sensitive one, and seven at a highly sensitive polling station. A total of 143,156 police personnel would be deployed at the polling stations, including 95,400 at the normal polling stations, 10,648 in the QRF Police, and 37,108 in the Auxiliary Force. Additionally, the Rangers and Army would be deployed for QRF duties at selected highly sensitive polling stations, in addition to the police force. Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar informed the CM that army troops had been dispatched all over the province to serve as the third tier during the general elections.
The chief minister expressed his satisfaction with the election arrangements and mentioned that he had personally visited the divisional headquarters of the province to review the arrangements. The regional election commissioners present at the meeting also expressed their satisfaction with all the arrangements, including security ones. The CM pointed out that in November 2023 the situation of street crime was disturbed, on average 265 per day street crimes were reported, 15 Madadgar responses were slow, Police Vehicles were in dismal condition, and organised crime was unchecked.