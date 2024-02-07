PTA guarantees uninterrupted internet on February 8

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has refuted speculations of internet suspension during the general elections, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Reacting to the rumours, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said the government of Pakistan will not suspend the internet during general elections on February 8 across the country.

PTA spokesperson expressed the authority’s commitment to maintain seamless internet connectivity on this crucial day to allow users to have uninterrupted communication and access to information for the electorate and the general populace.

Earlier, rumours of internet suspension on February 8 were making rounds.

Meanwhile, the government, acknowledging the critical role of the internet in modern life and the economy, has voiced its commitment to keeping digital platforms accessible.

The Information Technology Minister has pledged that social media sites and apps will remain open, recognizing their importance for business and personal communication.