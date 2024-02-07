PTI files review petition against SC Jan 25 judgment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tues­day prayed to the Supreme Court of Pa­kistan to review its judgment as it is a violation of the fundamental rights un­der Article 17, 10A and 25 of the Con­stitution and has disfranchised mil­lions of voters.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Paki­stan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and compris­ing Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali on January 13 upheld the verdict of Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) that there were many irregularities in PTI intra-party elections, thus deprived the PTI from its elections symbol of ‘cricket bat’.

The PTI moved the review petition against the apex court judgment dat­ed January 25, 2024 through Hamid Khan Advocate and Barrister Ali Zafar.

The review petition maintained that the judgement be reviewed because it blatantly violates peoples’ constitution­al rights, saying under the Elections Act, 2017 there is no power and jurisdiction of the ECP to decide an intra-party elec­tion dispute or take away the symbol in case of an alleged irregularity in the in­tra-party elections. Indeed the judge­ment under review fails to identify any provision in the Elections Act making it legally questionable.

In the proceedings before the Su­preme Court of Pakistan, an earli­er judgement of ECP was presented in which ECP acknowledged and con­firmed that it has no jurisdiction under the law to decide any intra-party elec­tion dispute. ECP’s own judgement too has been ignored and hence the judge­ment under review is liable to be re­viewed.

The petition said that it is well es­tablished law that an intra-party elec­tion dispute is a civil dispute between members which can be decided only by a proper trial in a court of law, and since ECP is not a court of law, it could not (and in fact did not) conduct a trial or decide this dispute. This is also the mandate of Article 10A which provides that any civil dispute is to be decided by a court through a fair trial.

The counsels submitted that Article 25 of the Constitution, prohibits dis­crimination, yet ECP’s decision in PTI’s case contrasts with its leniency to­wards another political party i.e. ANP. Despite ANP not holding intra-party elections, ECP granted it the symbol and imposed only a fine. Moreover, out of 175 political parties, and throughout Pakistan’s history, ECP has never ever examined intra-party elections on the ground of any irregularity nor refused a symbol on that basis.

They contended that since the case involved constitutional questions, un­der the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, it could only have been heard by a five-member bench. The Judgement under Review hence suffers from lack of jurisdiction.

The PTI lawyers stated that the con­clusion contained in the judgement under review is not supported by the text of the relevant provisions of the statute i.e. sections 208, 209, and 215 of the Elections Act. None of the said sections confers a power on the ECP to independently review wheth­er intra-party elections are held in ac­cordance with a political party’s con­stitution, or to adjudicate disputes between allegedly disputing members of a political party.

It mentioned that Section 208 of the Elections Act requires that intra-party elections are to be held by a political party. Section 208(5) also prescribes the consequence in case a political par­ty fails to do so ie a show cause notice which may culminate in the penalty of a fine of ranging from PKR 100,000/- to PKR 200,000/-.

It added that Section 209 requires that subsequent to the holding of an intra-party election, the political par­ty must furnish a certificate to the ECP. Section 209(3) imposes an obli­gation on the ECP to (“The Commis­sion shall”) publish the certificate fur­nished by the political party on its website within seven days. It does not prescribe that the ECP must satisfy it­self that the certificate has been val­idly issued under the party’s consti­tution. Section 215(5) does not make any reference to section 208 of the Elections Act which requires the hold­ing of intra-party elections. In fact, it only refers to section 209 ie a failure to furnish a certificate.

They adopted the stance that the in­terpretation preferred by the court in the judgement under review is clearly not supported by the plain text of sec­tions 208, 209, and 215 of the Elections Act. Thus, the judgement under review is liable to be reviewed and recalled.