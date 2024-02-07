Rangers, police hold flag march to review security for Feb 8

LARKANA - Larkana Police and Shahbaz Rangers on Tuesday conducted a flag march in different locali­ties of the city as show of power and vigilance for the general elec­tions 2024, being held on Febru­ary 8. According to district police spokesman, the flag march was organized to ensure a peaceful at­mosphere for upcoming elections. Law enforcing agencies (LEAs), are fully alert to protect the life of the citizens preparing to vote in the general elections 2024.

A large number of Larkana Po­lice and Sindh Rangers’ vehicles, 15 Helper’s motorcycles were found taking round in different locations. The flag march started from PTS Larkana and after pa­trolling the entire city including Sheikh Zayed Chowk, GT Road, Shireen Amir Begum Overhead Bridge, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Overhead Bridge, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Allama Mashriq­iRoad, and Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpai Road, the flag march concluded at SSP chowk.

SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Ra­heem Sherazi, led the rangers along with ASP City Larkana Atif Amir and officials of Shah­baz Rangers Larkana during the flag march activity made in their respective jurisdictions. Later, talking to the newsmen, SSP Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation during the general elections.