Rescue 1122 formulates action plan for elections

KHYBER - On the eve of the general election, Rescue 1122 in Khyber swiftly formulated an emergency action plan. An extraordinary meeting, chaired by District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, convened at the Rescue 1122 district headquarters in Jamrud. The meeting, attended by Emergency Officer Engineer Baryal Mukhtar, the Control Room Station House Officer, and other staff, aimed to prepare for the upcoming challenges.
In response to the electoral scenario, all official vacations were cancelled, and their presence on duties was mandated on February 8, 2024. Acknowledging the sensitivity of numerous polling stations in Khyber, Mr Mansoor emphasized that Rescue 1122 volunteers would be on high alert to promptly respond to any untoward incidents. Officials were directed to ensure all necessary facilities, including equipment and medicines, are available in operational vehicles to provide round-the-clock relief facilities in case of emergencies.