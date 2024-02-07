Rescue 1122 formulates action plan for elections

KHYBER - On the eve of the general election, Rescue 1122 in Khyber swiftly formulated an emergen­cy action plan. An extraordinary meet­ing, chaired by District Emergency Of­ficer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, convened at the Rescue 1122 district headquar­ters in Jamrud. The meeting, attended by Emergency Officer Engineer Bary­al Mukhtar, the Control Room Station House Officer, and other staff, aimed to prepare for the upcoming challenges.

In response to the electoral scenario, all official vacations were cancelled, and their presence on duties was mandat­ed on February 8, 2024. Acknowledg­ing the sensitivity of numerous polling stations in Khyber, Mr Mansoor em­phasized that Rescue 1122 volunteers would be on high alert to promptly re­spond to any untoward incidents. Offi­cials were directed to ensure all neces­sary facilities, including equipment and medicines, are available in operational vehicles to provide round-the-clock re­lief facilities in case of emergencies.