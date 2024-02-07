Right time to get rid of few capitalists, landlords, says Siraj

TIMERGARA - Jamaat-i-Islami chief and party’s candidate for NA-6 Siraj-ul-Haq has said that few capi­talists and landlords have besieged the 250 million Pakistanis for the last 76 years and it is the right time to get rid of them. He was addressing the elec­tion rally by JI workers’ at Hajiabad as chief guest here on Tuesday. The JI Maidan chapter arranged the rally which was attended by par­ty workers from all parts of Maidan. The participants in vehicles drove on the Kum­bar Timergara road and chanted slogans in favour of party candidates. The rally was also addressed by the JI candidate for PK 18 Saeed Gul, tehsil chief Haji Fazal Wahab and others. Siraj said the nation had wit­nessed the governments of the PML-N, PPP and PTI in the past and none of them had the ability to steer the country out of crises. The JI chief said that during his tenure as the Khyber Pak­htunkhwa senior minister, the University of Malakand, BISE Malakand, Koto Hydro Power project, upgrada­tion of local hospitals and establishment of new col­leges were approved by the government. He said the JI wanted to rid the people from the slavery of the IMF and other global financial institutions. He alleged that the major political parties like PML-N, PPP and PTI had failed to fulfill their pledges made with the nation.