Rupee sheds 2 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The ru­pee on Tuesday weakened by 02 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs279.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.40. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.5 and Rs282 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs.3.61 to close at Rs300.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained lost 02 paisas to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs5.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs 350.89 compared to the last closing of Rs 356.45. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.07 and Rs 74.51 respectively.