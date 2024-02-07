Scope of February anti-polio campaign expanded to all Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Cente Coor­dinator and head of the polio programme Mr Khizer Afzaal has disclosed that sub-national polio campaign which was set to begin by February-end has been converted to National Immunization Days which will be held all over Punjab. He was presiding over a meeting on Tuesday held to review the quality of January and November Na­tional Immunization Days. District Health Management Teams of 36 districts of Pun­jab participated in the meeting via a video link. Elaborating on the decision, the head of the polio programme informed that the campaign scope has been expanded keep­ing in view the ongoing virus circulation. He confirmed that although no child has been affected by the virus, but the circula­tion of polio virus is expanding which puts children at risk. Referring to the recent positive polio environmental samples, the EOC head said that virus has been de­tected in new districts. He called for higher focus on districts which are part of Central Pakistan including northern Sindh and Southern Punjab. Mr Afzaal highlighted the need to improve quality of campaign and stressed that February campaign was critical in breaking polio virus circulation and save children from the paralyzing dis­ease. The EOC head expressed his concern about higher risk of polio among migrant and priority communities. He appealed to the parents to vaccinate children from polio workers deployed at transit points. Mr Afzaal, however, clarified that although positive environmental samples could not be ruled out in an endemic country like Pakistan, but the challenge faced by the programme was prevention of local transmission which could happen if the campaigns’ quality was below par. The polio eradication programme head urged districts to learn from past mistakes and ‘do not repeat those mistakes in future’. He called upon district health department heads to own polio campaign, alerting them that statistics gathered from the re­cent polio eradication campaigns will be presented to highest level provincial lead­ership including the chief secretary. Mr Afzaal instructed the districts to ensure credibility of data on microplans, missed children coverage and vaccines. He issued directions to enter all data about zero dose routine immunization children in the ap­plication in a week’s time. Punjab wrapped up its first national immunization drive of the year 2024 on Sunday, achieving a cover­age of 96 per cent.