Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sessions Judge visits Nowshera jail

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  District and Sessions Judge Nowshera, Muhammad Asif Khan, accompanied by Senior Civil Judge Admin Nowshera, Shehzad Ali, and Senior Civil Judge Judi­cial, Miss Faiza Gul, along with judicial magistrates in­cluding Miss Sahar Saeed, Miss Noreen Farooq, Miss Pawan Waheed, Miss Sania Kiran, Miss Neelam Ibra­him, and Miss Sahar Raana, paid a special visit to Sub Jail Nowshera.

The judges inspected all the barracks, library, war­rant cell, washroom, and other parts of the jail, find­ing the sanitation conditions satisfactory. Various registers of the jail were checked, and all entries were verified as correct. The judges also interviewed prisoners to address their complaints; however, no complaints against the prison staff were reported.

District and Sessions Judge Asif Khan also assessed the quality of medical facilities and food in the jail, finding them to meet standard requirements. The IT officials of the District Judiciary, accompanied by the District Judge, checked the video link facility in the jail, confirming its accuracy.

KP EC gears up for fair elections on Feb 8

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024