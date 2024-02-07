Sessions Judge visits Nowshera jail

PESHAWAR - District and Sessions Judge Nowshera, Muhammad Asif Khan, accompanied by Senior Civil Judge Admin Nowshera, Shehzad Ali, and Senior Civil Judge Judi­cial, Miss Faiza Gul, along with judicial magistrates in­cluding Miss Sahar Saeed, Miss Noreen Farooq, Miss Pawan Waheed, Miss Sania Kiran, Miss Neelam Ibra­him, and Miss Sahar Raana, paid a special visit to Sub Jail Nowshera.

The judges inspected all the barracks, library, war­rant cell, washroom, and other parts of the jail, find­ing the sanitation conditions satisfactory. Various registers of the jail were checked, and all entries were verified as correct. The judges also interviewed prisoners to address their complaints; however, no complaints against the prison staff were reported.

District and Sessions Judge Asif Khan also assessed the quality of medical facilities and food in the jail, finding them to meet standard requirements. The IT officials of the District Judiciary, accompanied by the District Judge, checked the video link facility in the jail, confirming its accuracy.