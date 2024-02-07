Seven to eight policemen to guard each polling station

Interior minister says 650,000 security personnel deployed across country to provide security to voters n Gohar urges people to come out on polling day without any fear n Over 120 million to exercise right of vote to elect representatives: Solangi.
ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz says all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections on Thursday.
The minister also said that as of now, no decision had been made to shut down mobile or internet services.
However, he emphasised that, if necessary, considerations would be made based on security requests from specific districts or provinces.
Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi in Islamabad, he emphasised the people should come out on the polling day and exercise their right to vote without any fear or intimidation.
The interior minister said the civil armed forces, the armed forces and police as well as administration are working round the clock to ensure conducive environment on the polling day.
Gohar Ejaz said ninety thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven polling stations had been established nationwide. Of these, forty-four thousand polling stations have been declared normal, twenty-nine thousand nine hundred and eighty-five sensitive and sixteen thousand, seven hundred and sixty-six highly