Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Seven to eight policemen to guard each polling station

Seven to eight policemen to guard each polling station
Imran Mukhtar
February 07, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Interior minister says 650,000 security personnel deployed across country to provide security to voters n Gohar urges people to come out on polling day without any fear n Over 120 million to exercise right of vote to elect representatives: Solangi.

 

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Interior Min­ister Gohar Ejaz says all necessary arrangements have been made to en­sure peaceful and trans­parent conduct of gener­al elections on Thursday.

The minister also said that as of now, no deci­sion had been made to shut down mobile or in­ternet services. 

However, he empha­sised that, if necessary, considerations would be made based on security requests from specific districts or provinces.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi in Is­lamabad, he empha­sised the people should come out on the polling day and exercise their right to vote without any fear or intimidation.

KP EC gears up for fair elections on Feb 8

The interior minister said the civil armed forc­es, the armed forces and police as well as admin­istration are working round the clock to en­sure conducive environ­ment on the polling day.

Gohar Ejaz said ninety thousand seven hun­dred and seventy-seven polling stations had been established na­tionwide. Of these, for­ty-four thousand poll­ing stations have been declared normal, twen­ty-nine thousand nine hundred and eighty-five sensitive and sixteen thousand, seven hun­dred and sixty-six highly

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024