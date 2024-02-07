Seven to eight policemen to guard each polling station

Interior minister says 650,000 security personnel deployed across country to provide security to voters n Gohar urges people to come out on polling day without any fear n Over 120 million to exercise right of vote to elect representatives: Solangi.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Min­ister Gohar Ejaz says all necessary arrangements have been made to en­sure peaceful and trans­parent conduct of gener­al elections on Thursday.

The minister also said that as of now, no deci­sion had been made to shut down mobile or in­ternet services.

However, he empha­sised that, if necessary, considerations would be made based on security requests from specific districts or provinces.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi in Is­lamabad, he empha­sised the people should come out on the polling day and exercise their right to vote without any fear or intimidation.

The interior minister said the civil armed forc­es, the armed forces and police as well as admin­istration are working round the clock to en­sure conducive environ­ment on the polling day.

Gohar Ejaz said ninety thousand seven hun­dred and seventy-seven polling stations had been established na­tionwide. Of these, for­ty-four thousand poll­ing stations have been declared normal, twen­ty-nine thousand nine hundred and eighty-five sensitive and sixteen thousand, seven hun­dred and sixty-six highly