Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SHC CJ hopes internet service will be fine after elections

Agencies
February 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Sindh High Court (SHC) has ad­journed hearing of petitions against repeated shutdowns and interruptions of internet service in the country till February 21 on absence of PTA’s counsel.

The court on Tuesday or­dered to maintain the stay or­der regarding uninterrupted internet service across the country. The court’s order to continue the mobile internet service without interruption is also upheld. Chief Justice Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi expressed his displea­sure on the shutdown and in­terruption of internet service. “If our internet does not work, what will work elsewhere”, Chief Justice remarked.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024