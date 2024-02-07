SHC CJ hopes internet service will be fine after elections

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) has ad­journed hearing of petitions against repeated shutdowns and interruptions of internet service in the country till February 21 on absence of PTA’s counsel.

The court on Tuesday or­dered to maintain the stay or­der regarding uninterrupted internet service across the country. The court’s order to continue the mobile internet service without interruption is also upheld. Chief Justice Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi expressed his displea­sure on the shutdown and in­terruption of internet service. “If our internet does not work, what will work elsewhere”, Chief Justice remarked.