Sherpao urges people to reject those who ruined country

PESHAWAR - In the run-up to the February 8 general election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao concluded his party’s campaign with a plea for voters to support candidates capable of addressing the country’s challenges. Speaking in Sherpao, Charsadda, he urged the nation to reject those responsible for past misrule and emphasized the importance of selecting leaders focused on national betterment.
Aftab Sherpao criticized Imran Khan Niazi, accusing him of a “rule or ruin” philosophy that led to attacks on military installations. Paying tribute to his late brother, Ex-Governor Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, on his 49th death anniversary, Aftab highlighted his sacrifice for the welfare of the downtrodden.
Blaming the PTI for the country’s problems, Sherpao asserted that PTI’s rule caused political instability, disillusioned the youth, and deceived them with hollow slogans. He called for votes to candidates with the ability to revive the economy, create jobs, and fight poverty. Sherpao expressed concern about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s plight during PTI’s rule, citing the province’s substantial debt exceeding Rs1,000 billion. He emphasized the need for post-election unity among political parties to address the country’s challenges effectively.