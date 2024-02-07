Sherpao urges people to reject those who ruined country

PESHAWAR - In the run-up to the February 8 general election, Qau­mi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao concluded his party’s campaign with a plea for voters to support candidates capable of address­ing the country’s challenges. Speaking in Sherpao, Charsadda, he urged the nation to reject those respon­sible for past misrule and emphasized the importance of selecting leaders focused on national betterment.

Aftab Sherpao criticized Imran Khan Niazi, accusing him of a “rule or ruin” philosophy that led to attacks on military installations. Paying tribute to his late brother, Ex-Governor Hayat Mohammad Khan Sher­pao, on his 49th death anniversary, Aftab highlighted his sacrifice for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Blaming the PTI for the country’s problems, Sher­pao asserted that PTI’s rule caused political instabil­ity, disillusioned the youth, and deceived them with hollow slogans. He called for votes to candidates with the ability to revive the economy, create jobs, and fight poverty. Sherpao expressed concern about Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s plight during PTI’s rule, citing the province’s substantial debt exceeding Rs1,000 bil­lion. He emphasized the need for post-election unity among political parties to address the country’s chal­lenges effectively.