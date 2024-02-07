Sherry stresses urgent ECP intervention amidst ongoing attacks on PPP members

LAHORE, - Senator Sherry Rehman, the Vice-President of the Paki­stan Peoples Party, on Tues­day strongly denounced the recurring attacks on PPP members across vari­ous parts of Pakistan, par­ticularly within Lahore’s NA-127 constituency ahead of the upcoming polls, and urged the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan to prioritize impartiality and non-dis­crimination in political pro­cesses, calling for swift at­tention and decisive action to address these concerns.

Speaking during a press conference, she said: I would like to convey a mes­sage, particularly to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stressing the importance of impar­tiality and non-discrimina­tion among political parties. Timely intervention and ac­tion are crucial, especially in the face of the recent attacks on PPP workers in different parts of the country. We de­mand the ECP take notice of the incidents along with ac­tion immediately. The ECP needs to live up to its name as it is the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan, not of one party. No FIR has been reg­istered yet for the attacks on the PPP’s office in NA-127.”

She added that Lahore’s NA-127 constituency, from where PPP chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari is con­testing the elections, has witnessed targeted attacks on PPP workers by the sup­porters of PML-N’s Ata Tar­rar, including both his asso­ciates and the local police.

“Such assaults are un­acceptable, and elections should not be marred by vio­lence or coercion. The dem­ocratic process should al­low people to make choices freely, without fear or intimi­dation. The PPP and its vot­ers have always stood firm against threats and have never backed down. Our campaign has achieved sig­nificant success nationwide, and the people of Lahore need to understand that this locality belongs to everyone, not any individual or group.”

She further said that chairman Bilawal has made it clear that he is not willing to be part of a government where he has to compro­mise on his principles or fail to fulfill promises, as it would be a fruitless effort.

“We are not power-hun­gry, never engaged in any selections, and refrain from mudslinging. In elections, transparency is upheld through constructive de­bates and thoughtful delib­erations,” she said.

20 NEW MEMBERS JOIN PPP

Senator Rehman further announced during the press conference that an impor­tant development has taken place, with 20 new mem­bers, including councilors and nazims formerly af­filiated with PML-N and the PTI, opting to align them­selves with the PPP.

The new members in­clude:

Malik Sadiq, ex-Nazim PML-N; Malik Amhad Ali, councilor; Haji Ikram, ex-chairman PTI; Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ex-councilor PML-N; Bashir Mughal, councilor; Mrs. TasleemBano; Mrs. Ash­faq Gujjar; KhalidaPerveen; Rashida Bibi; Nawaz Butt, ex-Nazim; Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar; Muhammad Arshad; Munazza Begum; Jamil Tajir; Manzoor; Bilal; Haji Ghulam Nabi Virk; Prof Allama Muha­mad Abidi; and Haji Ghulam Rasool. Additionally, Chair­man All Pakistan Langah­Jamaat, SardarPir Bakhsh Langah, declared support for Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127. Vice President PPP, Sena­tor Sherry Rehman, warmly welcomed the Langah com­munity’s endorsement.