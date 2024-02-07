Sherry stresses urgent ECP intervention amidst ongoing attacks on PPP members

LAHORE, - Senator Sherry Rehman, the Vice-President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, on Tuesday strongly denounced the recurring attacks on PPP members across various parts of Pakistan, particularly within Lahore’s NA-127 constituency ahead of the upcoming polls, and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to prioritize impartiality and non-discrimination in political processes, calling for swift attention and decisive action to address these concerns.
Speaking during a press conference, she said: I would like to convey a message, particularly to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stressing the importance of impartiality and non-discrimination among political parties. Timely intervention and action are crucial, especially in the face of the recent attacks on PPP workers in different parts of the country. We demand the ECP take notice of the incidents along with action immediately. The ECP needs to live up to its name as it is the Election Commission of Pakistan, not of one party. No FIR has been registered yet for the attacks on the PPP’s office in NA-127.”
She added that Lahore’s NA-127 constituency, from where PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting the elections, has witnessed targeted attacks on PPP workers by the supporters of PML-N’s Ata Tarrar, including both his associates and the local police.
“Such assaults are unacceptable, and elections should not be marred by violence or coercion. The democratic process should allow people to make choices freely, without fear or intimidation. The PPP and its voters have always stood firm against threats and have never backed down. Our campaign has achieved significant success nationwide, and the people of Lahore need to understand that this locality belongs to everyone, not any individual or group.”
She further said that chairman Bilawal has made it clear that he is not willing to be part of a government where he has to compromise on his principles or fail to fulfill promises, as it would be a fruitless effort.
“We are not power-hungry, never engaged in any selections, and refrain from mudslinging. In elections, transparency is upheld through constructive debates and thoughtful deliberations,” she said.
20 NEW MEMBERS JOIN PPP
Senator Rehman further announced during the press conference that an important development has taken place, with 20 new members, including councilors and nazims formerly affiliated with PML-N and the PTI, opting to align themselves with the PPP.
The new members include:
Malik Sadiq, ex-Nazim PML-N; Malik Amhad Ali, councilor; Haji Ikram, ex-chairman PTI; Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ex-councilor PML-N; Bashir Mughal, councilor; Mrs. TasleemBano; Mrs. Ashfaq Gujjar; KhalidaPerveen; Rashida Bibi; Nawaz Butt, ex-Nazim; Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar; Muhammad Arshad; Munazza Begum; Jamil Tajir; Manzoor; Bilal; Haji Ghulam Nabi Virk; Prof Allama Muhamad Abidi; and Haji Ghulam Rasool. Additionally, Chairman All Pakistan LangahJamaat, SardarPir Bakhsh Langah, declared support for Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127. Vice President PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, warmly welcomed the Langah community’s endorsement.