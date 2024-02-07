Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Sindh information dept sets up election cell

Agencies
February 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Sindh Information Department on Tuesday, established an Election Cell to ensure provi­sion of authentic and reliable information regarding the gen­eral elections 2024 to the jour­nalists. The election cell head­ed by Director General Public Relations of Information De­partment government of Sindh will work from February 7 to 9, 2024, said a statement issued here. The cell will work contin­uously for three days for provi­sion of authentic information to the journalists regarding the elections, it stated. 

The directors, deputy direc­tors and information officers of Sindh Information Depart­ment will be deputed in the election cell while election cells has also been established at the divisional level for the purposes those would be headed by the directors con­cerned. The Sindh Informa­tion election cell based in pro­vincial capital Karachi could be contacted at phone num­bers 99204401, 99204423 and the email address sajid­khursheed01@gmail.com.

Agencies

