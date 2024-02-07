SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in ‘Showcase Ireland’

LAHORE - In a historic move, a joint delegation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) have made the first-ever visit of Ireland to exhibit Pakistani SMEs at the world’s famous trade fair “Showcase Ireland 2024”. The delegation, comprising innovative and dynamic small and medium-sized businesses, explored opportunities and fostered collaborations in the international market. It is notable that the said historical initiative was planned as well as materialised by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, while working as CEO SMEDA a few months back, and currently, he is posted as DG Civil Services Academy, but still instrumental to conclude the SME development initiatives launched by him during his posting at SMEDA, according to SMEDA spokesman here Tuesday. The marketing experts have observed that developed countries for being transferred on the technology, were facing a dearth of handicrafts in their markets that had created an adequate space for Pakistan’s Handicrafts.