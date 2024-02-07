SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in ‘Showcase Ireland’

LAHORE - In a historic move, a joint delegation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Au­thority (SMEDA) and Punjab Small Indus­tries Corporation (PSIC) have made the first-ever visit of Ireland to exhibit Paki­stani SMEs at the world’s famous trade fair “Showcase Ireland 2024”. The delegation, comprising innovative and dynamic small and medium-sized businesses, explored opportunities and fostered collabora­tions in the international market. It is no­table that the said historical initiative was planned as well as materialised by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, while working as CEO SM­EDA a few months back, and currently, he is posted as DG Civil Services Academy, but still instrumental to conclude the SME development initiatives launched by him during his posting at SMEDA, according to SMEDA spokesman here Tuesday. The marketing experts have observed that developed countries for being trans­ferred on the technology, were facing a dearth of handicrafts in their markets that had created an adequate space for Paki­stan’s Handicrafts.