Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in ‘Showcase Ireland’

Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a historic move, a joint delegation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Au­thority (SMEDA) and Punjab Small Indus­tries Corporation (PSIC) have made the first-ever visit of Ireland to exhibit Paki­stani SMEs at the world’s famous trade fair “Showcase Ireland 2024”. The delegation, comprising innovative and dynamic small and medium-sized businesses, explored opportunities and fostered collabora­tions in the international market. It is no­table that the said historical initiative was planned as well as materialised by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, while working as CEO SM­EDA a few months back, and currently, he is posted as DG Civil Services Academy, but still instrumental to conclude the SME development initiatives launched by him during his posting at SMEDA, according to SMEDA spokesman here Tuesday. The marketing experts have observed that developed countries for being trans­ferred on the technology, were facing a dearth of handicrafts in their markets that had created an adequate space for Paki­stan’s Handicrafts.

Hospitals on high alert ahead of general elections 2024

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707272124.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024