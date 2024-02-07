SP visits polling stations in Karak

PESHAWAR - Superintendent Police Investigation Karak, Zahid Khan, visited various polling stations in Tehsil Takhat Nasrati on Monday to inspect security arrangements.
Following the directives of District Police Officer Karak, Waqas Khan, he, along with DSP Dervish Khan, conducted visits to sensitive polling stations in different areas to assess security arrangements.
SHOs and other police personnel received briefings on their responsibilities during the elections. SP Investigation Zahid Khan delivered lectures on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, emphasizing security duties. Police personnel were instructed to ensure the code of conduct is adhered to, guaranteeing the peaceful conduct of elections.