Wednesday, February 07, 2024
SP visits polling stations in Karak

APP
February 07, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Superintendent Police Investigation Karak, Zahid Khan, visited various polling stations in Tehsil Takhat Nas­rati on Monday to inspect security ar­rangements. 

Following the directives of District Police Officer Karak, Waqas Khan, he, along with DSP Dervish Khan, conduct­ed visits to sensitive polling stations in different areas to assess security ar­rangements.

SHOs and other police personnel re­ceived briefings on their responsibili­ties during the elections. SP Investiga­tion Zahid Khan delivered lectures on the code of conduct issued by the Elec­tion Commission, emphasizing secu­rity duties. Police personnel were in­structed to ensure the code of conduct is adhered to, guaranteeing the peace­ful conduct of elections.

APP

