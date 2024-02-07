SP visits polling stations in Karak

PESHAWAR - Superintendent Police Investigation Karak, Zahid Khan, visited various polling stations in Tehsil Takhat Nas­rati on Monday to inspect security ar­rangements.

Following the directives of District Police Officer Karak, Waqas Khan, he, along with DSP Dervish Khan, conduct­ed visits to sensitive polling stations in different areas to assess security ar­rangements.

SHOs and other police personnel re­ceived briefings on their responsibili­ties during the elections. SP Investiga­tion Zahid Khan delivered lectures on the code of conduct issued by the Elec­tion Commission, emphasizing secu­rity duties. Police personnel were in­structed to ensure the code of conduct is adhered to, guaranteeing the peace­ful conduct of elections.