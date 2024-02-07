Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi elected as PCB Chairman

LAHORE - Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected as the Chairman of the Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year tenure, without any opposition, marking a unanimous decision by the board’s members.

The announcement was made by PCB’s Chief Election Commissioner Shah Khawar, following the election process. Expressing his gratitude and outlining his vision for the future of cricket in Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi shared his thoughts with the Board of Governors (BoG). “To be elected unanimously as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board is a profound honor and a humbling experience.

“I am deeply thankful for the con­fidence and trust that the board has placed in me,” Naqvi said. He further emphasized his commitment to the sport, saying, “My primary focus will be on elevating the standards of cricket in our country and instilling a sense of professionalism within the PCB’s administration.”

Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the care­taker Chief Minister of Punjab, will juggle his responsibilities with the PCB, as allowed by the board’s con­stitution. At 45, he becomes the 37th individual to hold the prestigious po­sition of PCB Chairman. The compo­sition of the Board of Governors, cru­cial for the election, was previously announced by the PCB, set up as per Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014. Following the nomination by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Naqvi stepped into the role, succeed­ing Zaka Ashraf, the former chairman of the PCB Management Committee, who had recently stepped down.