Taffic Division of ICP finalizes traffic plan for general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has finalised a comprehensive traffic plan for the federal capital for General Elections 2024, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. In this regard, a meeting was held at Traffic Head under the chair of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk regarding traffic arrangements for the general elections 2024, he added. He said that, during the meeting the traffic arrangements for general elections 2024 were reviewed and the traffic plan for Islamabad was finalized. He said that all zonal DSPs were directed to ensure the implementation of traffic laws in the Federal Capital Islamabad, and also ensure the strict legal action against those who violate traffic laws in order to protect citizens from accidents. To improve the flow of traffic in the city on the day of general elections, special measures should be taken to ensure the implementation of traffic rules so that all possible travel facilities are available to the citizens. Adequate parking arrangements should be arranged outside the polling stations. All the officers and officials were instructed to perform their duties diligently. The zonal in-charge will be responsible for their beat and strict departmental action will be taken against those who show negligence and dereliction of duty.