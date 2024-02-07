Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Taffic Division of ICP finalizes traffic plan for general elections

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Traffic Divi­sion of Islamabad Capital Police has finalised a com­prehensive traffic plan for the federal capital for Gener­al Elections 2024, informed a police spokesman on Tues­day. In this regard, a meeting was held at Traffic Head un­der the chair of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Mu­hammad Sarfraz Virk regard­ing traffic arrangements for the general elections 2024, he added. He said that, dur­ing the meeting the traffic ar­rangements for general elec­tions 2024 were reviewed and the traffic plan for Islam­abad was finalized. He said that all zonal DSPs were di­rected to ensure the imple­mentation of traffic laws in the Federal Capital Islama­bad, and also ensure the strict legal action against those who violate traffic laws in order to protect citizens from acci­dents. To improve the flow of traffic in the city on the day of general elections, special measures should be taken to ensure the implementation of traffic rules so that all possi­ble travel facilities are availa­ble to the citizens. Adequate parking arrangements should be arranged outside the poll­ing stations. All the officers and officials were instructed to perform their duties dil­igently. The zonal in-charge will be responsible for their beat and strict departmental action will be taken against those who show negligence and dereliction of duty.

